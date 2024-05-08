TiE Smashup 2024: Nurturing Growth and Innovation in the Startup Community

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8: TiE Rajasthan’s flagship event, TiE Smashup, returns for its 8th edition, offering startups a unique opportunity to connect with over 25 institutional investors from pan India. The success of last year’s event, supported by Rajasthan Government's Istart program, witnessed five startups securing on-spot funding commitments: Yes Madam secured Rs 75L from Warmup Ventures, Boba Bhai received Rs 50L from Warmup Ventures, Strangify obtained $60000 from Ratnada Ventures, and Headfox Innovation Pvt Ltd. & Cellverse Pvt. Ltd. received Rs 50L from Realtime Angel Fund each.

“Fostered by TiE Rajasthan, numerous start ups are reaching noteworthy milestones with their innovative ventures,” ‘Smash Up' has created a National brand presence today, and more than a Chapter event, it has become an ecosystem partners event, becoming the right platform for starts ups to get noticed by the Global VCs. says Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President of TiE Rajasthan.

Post the last year's edition of Smash Up, Boba Bhai raised significant seed funding of INR 12.5 Cr at a valuation of INR 50 CR, while Yes Madam, My Body Affairs, and Hexpression’s success on Shark Tank India's different seasons showcased their mettle. InfraHive (Aivinya) has been chosen for the esteemed 500 Global Alberta Accelerator 2023 Batch-5 in Canada. Other startups like Caldor Health Technologies, Garaaz (Svan Autotech Pvt. Ltd.), The Loom Art, Cellverse Pvt Ltd, Doctune, Insurance Padosi, Mobirapid/Headfox, VCheck, Thela Gaadi, OLE ROOMS, Kwikfix, Avitron Aerospace, and Tempvision have also made remarkable strides in their respective domains following their participation in SMASHUP.

The ongoing success of TiE SMASHUP can be credited to the valuable contributions made by Nishant Patni (Convenor), Sharad Bansal (Co-Convenor), Puneet Mittal (Chair, Startup Screening), and Vikram Ahuja (Chair, On-Spot Funding). Following the outstanding success of past Smash Ups, registrations are now open for TiE SMASHUP 2024, the 8th edition (27th-28th September), promising an even more thrilling experience.

Registrations are Open Now: https://events.tie.org/TiESmashUp2024

