TiE Surat’s first flagship event TiECon Surat 2022 kicks off to empower Indian startups

November 18: The Surat chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) kicked off its first-ever two-day annual flagship event ‘TiECon Surat 2022’ powered by Unisync on November 18 to provide Indian start-ups with a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts, network with investors, and connect with global leaders.

‘Empowering Futurepreneurs’ is the theme of the inaugural TiECon Surat 2022, which will provide an opportunity for live pitches and stimulating panel discussions. TiE Surat has taken the initiative to support and empower Indian aspiring entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to learn from and network with unicorn founders and business leaders who have disrupted the market through their path-breaking products and services.

Kashyap Pandya, president of TiE Surat said, “TiECon Surat 2022 will be a melting pot where startup founders, investors, industry leaders, budding entrepreneurs, and students are gathering to celebrate entrepreneurship”.

TiE was established in Silicon Valley, USA in 1992 and it is a global non-profit organisation with the sole mission to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, education, incubation, network, and funding.

TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing the futurepreneurs and its activities are present in 14 countries with about 58 chapters, over 3,000 plus charter members, and 15,000 plus members worldwide.

TiECon Surat 2022 is going to be the first power-packed event for start-ups and futurepreneurs with over 20 speakers, more than 100 investors, and about 500 delegates from across the country and abroad including TiE members, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, industry experts, venture capitalists, angel investors, startup founders, startup mentors, government officials, and diplomats.

Some of the prominent speakers include Harish Mehta, co-founder of NASSCOM, Sanjay Mehta, founder, and partner of 100X.VC, Savji Dholakia, founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Exports, Paddmaja Ruparel, co-founder of India Angel Network, BJ Arun, chairman of TIE Global Board of Trustees, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, chair of TiE India Angels, Gireendra Kasmalkar, founder and CM of Ideas to Impacts Innovations private limited, Suryaprakash Konanuru CTO of Ideaspring Capital, Abhishek Agarwal founder and managing partner at Rockstud Capital, Uday Joshi Parnter at Founder’s Room Capital, Jasmeet S Gandhi partner at Founder’s Room Capital, Maulik Bhansali co-founder and CEO of NetWeb Software, Samir Desai founder and CEO of The Desai Foundation, Pranav Pandya founder and director of Dev Information Technology Pvt Limited, Dhruv Nath director of Lead Angels Networks, etc. will be participating in the two-day TiECon Surat 2022.

