TIH Foundation, IIT Bombay Invests in Airbots Aerospace to Advance Indigenous Drone Innovation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Airbots Aerospace, a leader in India's agri-drone and unmanned aerial systems sector, has secured a strategic investment from the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) Foundation of IIT Bombay. This funding is a key milestone in Airbots' mission to develop homegrown drone technologies, supporting India's drive for self-reliant innovation in aerial systems.

The partnership will boost Airbots' research and development, focusing on advanced drone platforms, AI-powered software, and integrated payload solutions for agriculture, infrastructure, and defense. By tapping into IIT Bombay's research expertise, Airbots aims to create a strong ecosystem of Indian-made drone technologies, from core components to intelligent mission systems.

"This investment and collaboration with TIH Foundation enable us to address gaps in India's drone ecosystem with innovative, locally developed solutions," said Danish Ghori, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Airbots Aerospace. "We're dedicated to advancing precision farming, public safety, and more with technologies built in India."

Vishal Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO, added, "With TIH Foundation's support and IIT Bombay's research excellence, we're ready to scale drone solutions that compete globally and are proudly Indian, designed to meet diverse sectoral needs."

Airbots Aerospace has already earned Type Certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), secured four patents, and won major contracts in precision agriculture and drone-as-a-service (DaaS) models. The new funding will fuel advancements in AI-enabled agri-drones, multi-sensor data platforms, and smart mission software, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

About Airbots Aerospace

Founded to transform Indian agriculture and industry, Airbots Aerospace develops intelligent, autonomous drone systems with over 75% locally sourced components. Its flagship Surya Shakti 15L Smart Kisan Drone has been tested across thousands of acres, empowering farmers and industries nationwide.

Website: airbotsaerospace.com

About TIH Foundation, IIT Bombay

Established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the TIH Foundation at IIT Bombay promotes deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship in AI, robotics, cyber-physical systems, and intelligent mobility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor