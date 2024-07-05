Timex and Ananya Panday Are Back Having Fun, Balancing Work With Play

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 5: Timex, the iconic American watch brand, launched the latest iteration of their 'Waste More Time' campaign featuring brand Ambassador, Ananya Panday. The global campaign encourages people to forget the hustle and bustle and reconnect with themselves by spending more time doing what they love most, even if others view it as a total waste of time. The third digital film of the campaign reinforces that a Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story and reminds you to make time yours.

The latest rendition of the campaign once again puts the spotlight on Ananya Panday, who's seen happily gliding around her bookshelf, picking up books and seemingly immersed in work. The ad then takes a turn, showing the unique take of wasting time to do things that bring joy with Ananya balancing books on her head while breaking into a groovy dance!

Digital Film Link: Campaign Film

Ananya balances work and play by indulging in the concept of Waste More Time with Timex! This campaign represents a delightful departure from the ordinary, encouraging individuals to pursue their passions without fear of judgement and to embrace the analog life fully by slowing down and living in the moment.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, shared his views about the latest campaign, "The success of the 'Waste More Time' campaign which celebrates the idea of investing time in yourself and realising that is indeed time well spent is evident through the love our consumers have been showering on Timex. The iconic brand, now in its 170th year, continues to regale consumers with its timeless designs and its belief in the importance of doing more of what brings you joy."

Actor and Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday shares her experience, "I'm really excited about this third campaign collaboration with Timex. This is not just a campaign, it's a way of life and I see myself more aligned to life's little joys, no holds barred. Here's to those who live life on their own terms let Timex be a reminder to Waste More Time."

The launch of Timex's third Waste More Time film is a significant milestone for the brand. The brand consistently explores new boundaries in innovation and style, appealing to everyone who values fashion. The film is now available to view on Timex's official website and social media channels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor