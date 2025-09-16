tlooto AI Highlights AcademicGPT at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, India’s Largest Startup and Innovation Event

Korea, September 15: tlooto, an AI-powered academic research platform, highlighted its AcademicGPT solutions at Startup Mahakumbh 2025, India's largest startup and innovation exhibition organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The event served as a stage for global innovators, universities, and scholars to showcase the future of technology.

With over 1.3 million monthly active users and partnerships with more than 30 universities and research institutes, tlooto has gained recognition for its specialized functionality and quality. The platform is already widely used across North America and Europe and now seeks to expand further in Asia, with India positioned as a key market.

As a next-generation AcademicGPT, tlooto supports academic researchers, professors, PhD scholars, and students by retrieving academic papers and providing summarization, analysis, multilingual translation, and citation-backed answers. These features allow scholars to save time, identify global research gaps, and enhance the quality of their academic work.

tlooto is also available as tlooto Copilot, a chatbot service that can be integrated into institutional systems. Copilot enables users to ask both academic research questions and everyday inquiries, improving accessibility and convenience for faculty and students.

Through its participation in Startup Mahakumbh 2025, tlooto reaffirmed its vision to empower universities and researchers with next-generation AcademicGPT solutions.The company stated it will continue to innovate and expand globally, ensuring that professors, PhD scholars, and students have access to reliable AI-powered academic tools.

