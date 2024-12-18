TO THE NEW Partners with LambdaTest to Revolutionize Cloud-Based Software Testing for Global Enterprises

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18: TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology services company, has announced a strategic partnership with LambdaTest, a unified quality assurance (QA) platform trusted by enterprises worldwide. This collaboration aims to empower businesses globally by combining TO THE NEW's expertise in digital engineering and cloud solutions with LambdaTest's state-of-the-art cloud testing capabilities.

Under this partnership, TO THE NEW will leverage LambdaTest's cutting-edge products such as Unified Test Manager, KaneAI for intelligent test authoring, and HyperExecute for streamlined execution across diverse devices, browsers, and operating systems. These solutions, integrated with TO THE NEW's own automation accelerator 'PRISM', will further enhance the quality and speed of software delivery for TO THE NEW's clients, enabling them to deliver seamless digital experiences at scale.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Sudhir Joshi, VP of Channels and Alliances, LambdaTest, said: "Our partnership with TO THE NEW is rooted in a shared goal: to equip enterprises with the tools and expertise they need to deliver flawless digital experiences. Together, we aim to bring innovation, speed, and efficiency to the forefront of software testing."

TO THE NEW's clients will also benefit from LambdaTest's robust integrations with over 120 tools, including CI/CD, project management, and codeless automation platforms. This ensures a flexible, efficient, and holistic testing process tailored to modern enterprise needs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Narinder Kumar, CEO of TO THE NEW, remarked: "We are thrilled to partner with LambdaTest, a pioneer in cloud-based software testing. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to empower businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions. By integrating LambdaTest's advanced QA capabilities into our digital engineering services, we aim to further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients across the globe."

As businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based solutions to scale their operations, this partnership underscores TO THE NEW's commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to meet the evolving demands of enterprises worldwide. Together, the two companies aim to redefine the software testing ecosystem, bringing efficiency, accuracy, and agility to the forefront.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company providing innovative product engineering solutions to diverse industries across the globe. We design and build digital platforms with Cloud, Data, and AI as the main pillars.

Global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov have recognized TO THE NEW for its capabilities across Digital Engineering, Cloud, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Data & AI, and Digital Marketing. We have also been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' consecutively foR many years and have a team of 2000+ passionate 'Newers' spread across North America, EMEA, India, SEA, and ANZ with our headquarters in Singapore.

Visit www.tothenew.com to learn more.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

* Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

* HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

