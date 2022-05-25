Tomato rates goes up, 1kg costs between Rs 70-Rs 100

The price of tomatoes, which used to cost only Rs 20-30 per kg have now increased. Tomato prices have skyrocketed in the market. Prices of tomatoes have gone up from Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kilo.

A few months back, many farmers had thrown tomatoes on the road in Aurangabad as they were not getting desired prices for their produce. However, now the price of tomato has gone up. Tomato growers were not getting proper rates. As a result, farmers have reduced tomato production this year. As a result, there is a shortage of tomatoes.

Tomatoes are widely used in everyday meals. Demand for tomatoes has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. Tomato prices have risen due to lower imports and increased demand. As a result, the common man has to face inflation. At present, the wholesale price in Aurangabad is Rs. 800 per carat (approximately 20 kg). It is being sold at Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg in the market. Also, if the arrival of tomatoes does not increase in the next few days, the general public may have to buy tomatoes at a higher rate.