Top celebrities grace the 6th edition of Talentrack Awards

Talentrack Awards 2022

India, September 13: The Winners’ Night of the 6th annual Talentrack Awards was a sparkling, starry affair. Held at a leading five-star hotel in Mumbai, the evening saw some of the biggest stars of Digital-content, Web-series and OTT walking away with the coveted Talentrack trophy.

Established in 2017 as the pioneering awards for the digital-content ecosystem, Talentrack Awards recognise and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web series, and performances through the year on various digital platforms and media.

The Best Actor – Male (Popular) award went to Kartik Aaryan for his performance in Dhamaka, and Ronit Roy won the Best Actor – Male (Critic) award for Candy. The inimitable Ajay Devgn was awarded the Digital Icon of the Year award for his unmatched performance in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The supremely talented Yami Gautam Dhar’s performance in A Thursday won her the Best Actor – Female (Popular) award, while Huma Qureshi received the Best Actor – Female (Critic) award for her stellar work in the psychological thriller Mithya. The award for the Best Actor – Negative Role went to Ravi Kishan for Matsya Kaand. Popular actor Jitendra Kumar was awarded the Digital Star of the Year trophy for Kota Factory, Panchayat and Jaadugar.

The very versatile Karan Johar was felicitated with the Digital Sensation of the Year award for Big Boss OTT Season 1. The Best Director recognition was won by Tigmanshu Dhulia for The Great Indian Murder, while the casting director of the show, Mukesh Chhabra, won the Best Casting Director – Action/Thriller award. In the music category, the Best Singer awards were given to Badshah and Neeti Mohan. Prajakta Koli & Mr. Faisu received awards in the Best Influencer of the Year category. The vivacious Bharti Singh was honoured with the Viral Sensation of the Year trophy. The stunning duo, Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni, took home the Digital Jodi of the Year award.

While Maniesh Paul was recognised as the Best Anchor, Shreya Sharma was awarded the Talentrack Listeners’ Choice trophy. The Best Digital Content – Podcast went to 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur, and the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh took home the trophy for the Best Actor – Female (Viewers’ Choice). Leading content producers including MX Player, Saregama India, Reliance Entertainment, Applause Entertainment, Tamada Media, RSVP Movies, Sol Production, Pocket Aces, PTC Play, Magnon Group, Hungama Digital, Qyuki, One Digital and many others also bagged some of the most coveted honours.

Talking about the Awards, the Founder of Talentrack, Vineet Bajpai, said, “As India’s leading talent-casting platform, it has been our continuous endeavour to empower the digital-content community. 2021 was an exciting year in terms of the quality of content produced in India, and it has been a privilege for us to be able to felicitate the finest of artists and organisations. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing you all again next year for the 7th Annual Talentrack Awards.”

This edition of the awards was co-powered by the leader in imaging technology – Nikon. The awards are also supported by NEO (Investments Partner), Nine Triangles (Process Partner), Magnon Sancus (Regional Languages Partner), The Telegraph Online (Digital Partner), TreeShade Books (Publishing Partner), PTC Network (Regional Digital Partner), Art Media (Outdoor Partner), Magnon eg+ (Advertising Partner), Dailyhunt (Digital Media Partner) and Josh (Short Video Partner).

See the full list of winners – www.talentrackawards.in/winners2022

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor