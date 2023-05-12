Top Child Specialists Advice on How to Take Care of Infants in Hot Summer Season

Dr. Venugopal Reddy I, Medical Director and Consultant Pediatrician, Ovum Hospital, Bangalore

New Delhi (India), May 12: When it comes to dressing your baby during summer, choosing light and breathable clothing made of pure cotton is recommended. Synthetic fibres don’t absorb sweat as effectively and can cause discomfort. Avoid dark colours, especially black. Ensure that your baby stays hydrated and consumes enough fluids by monitoring at least six to eight urinations in 24 hours.

For babies over six months, you can offer fresh juices and homemade drinks. Watch out for skin allergies and sunburns by keeping your baby indoors during peak heat hours (10 am-4 pm). Give your baby’s skin some breathing room by letting them go diaper-free for some time every day, and ensure that residual massage oil is washed off properly. Talcum powder is not recommended for use. Opt for homemade food and drinks and avoid outside food. When using air conditioning, keep the temperature at 24-26 degrees Celsius and ensure the room is well-ventilated and cool rather than relying on AC.

Dr. NirajkumarKondekar, SeniorPediatrician and Neonatologist, KK Roy Group of Hospital, Haridwar

Dress your baby in light-color and lightweight cotton clothing that covers their arms and legs. This is necessary to protect their delicate skin from sunburn. Adequately hydrated babies by breastfeeding or bottle-feeding frequently. If your baby is over six months, you can offer them small amounts of water.It is also advisable to avoid going out during the peak sun hours (10am to 4pm). Use a fan or air conditioning to keep the room well-ventilated.

Use a lightweight and breathable swaddle to keep your baby comfortable during sleep. Use a baby sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher to protect your baby’s delicate skin from the Sun’s harmful effects. Avoid overdressing your baby, as overheating can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Watch out for signs of dehydration, including dry mouth, fewer wet diapers, and lethargy. Consult your paediatrician if you have any doubts.

Dr. Karan S. Raikhy, M.D. Pediatrics, FAAI (PGI Chandigarh), Consultant Pediatric Allergy, Raikhi Hospital for Women & Children, Punjab

Taking care of infants in the hot summer requires extra attention to ensure they stay healthy and comfortable. Keep the baby cool by using AC, fan, or a wet cloth on the forehead and neck. Dress the baby in light-colour and lightweight clothing made of cotton, avoid synthetic fabrics. Offer plenty of fluids like breast milk, formula, or water to keep the baby hydrated. Avoid fruit juices or sugary drinks.

Use an umbrella or a stroller with a canopy when going outside. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect the baby’s skin from harmful UV rays if the baby is older than six months. Bathe the baby frequently with lukewarm water and mild soap, and apply a gentle moisturizer to prevent dry skin. Look out for signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, fewer wet diapers, and lethargy. Seek medical attention immediately if you notice any signs. Always monitor the baby closely during hot weather and take necessary steps to keep them comfortable and safe.

Dr. Naresh Kumar, MBBS, MD – PediatricsPediatrician, Delhi

Parents need to take extra precautions when caring for their infants during the summer months. Infants are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses because their bodies are not yet fully developed to regulate body temperature. To keep infants safe, parents should dress them in light, breathable clothing and avoid overdressing. Use lightweight and breathable blankets instead of heavy ones. Keep the room temperature between 24 to 26°C to ensure a comfortable and safe environment. Keep them out of direct sunlight and use sunscreen on infants six months and older.

Ensure that they drink enough fluids like breastmilk or formula to keep them hydrated. For infants above 6 months, they can have a small amount of water. Avoid prolonged exposure to heat by staying indoors or in shaded areas and limiting outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. By following these tips, parents can keep their infants safe, comfortable, and healthy during the summer months.

Dr. Srikanth Darisetty, MD (Pediatrics), PGPN (USA), Senior Consultant Pediatrics – Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad

It is important to educate parents on how to take care of their infants during the hot summer season. Infants are at a higher risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke due to their limited ability to regulate body temperature. To keep your infant cool and comfortable during the summer, dress them in lightweight, breathable clothing and avoid overdressing. Keep them in the shade as much as possible, and avoid going out during the hottest times of the day. Use a fan or AC to keep the room cool, and make sure your baby is well hydrated by offering frequent breastmilk or formula feedings.

If you need to take your baby outside, use a stroller with a sunshade or a hat to protect them from the UV rays. Never leave your baby alone in a car, even for a few minutes, as the temperature inside can quickly rise to dangerous levels. By following these simple guidelines, you can help ensure that your infant stays healthy and comfortable during the hot summer months.

Dr. Amit Chitalia,MD, DCH, FPCC, Lead Paediatric Intensive Care Specialist & Director – Drkidz’ Clinic, Ahmedabad

Water is the most suitable drink for replenishing during summer. Parents should avoid sports drinks, fruit juices, soft drinks, and flavour mineral waters because they all contain sugar and are acidic, leading to tooth decay. The recommended daily intake of water for children varies by age, with 4 to 8-year-olds needing 5 cups, 9 to 13-year-olds requiring 5-6 cups, and 14 to 18-year-olds needing 6-8 cups. Children need extra water during exercise or hot weatherto prevent dehydration.

To help children stay hydrated, parents can ensure they always have a water bottle, remind them to drink before sports games, encourage them to have a few mouthfuls of water during breaks, and make sure they drink plenty afterward. Parents can also keep a jug of fresh tap water within reach. Signs of mild dehydration include thirst, dizziness, nausea, headache, dark yellow or brown urine, dry tongue, mouth, throat, or lips, and decreased frequency or volume of urine.

Dr. NehaBhandari, MBBS, DNB Pediatrics, GRIPMER fellow, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, IPNA fellow (NUH, Singapore), Sr. consultant, Ped Nephrology -Aakash Health Care Super Speciality Hospital, and Kompal Child & Kidney Clinic, Delhi

It is advised to choose pure cotton clothing that is light and breathable for your infant to wear during the heat. Synthetic fabrics can be uncomfortable and are less effective at absorbing perspiration. Avoid wearing black and other dark colors. By keeping an eye on at least six to eight urinations in a 24-hour period, you can make sure your kid is staying hydrated and getting adequate fluids.

You can provide homemade drinks and fresh juices to infants older than six months.

During the hottest part of the day, from 10AM to 4PM, keep your kid inside to avoid skin allergies and sunburns. Allowing your kid to go without a diaper for a period of time each day will give their skin a chance to breathe. You should also make sure that any leftover massage oil is thoroughly cleaned off.

Dr.Aditi Singh, MBBS, DCH, MRCPCH (UK), Family Physician, Pediatrician and Neonatologist – Apollo Hospital, Founder – Nulife Family Clinic, Gurugram

Sunlight is vital for babies, but during summer, we must be cautious of the side effects of heat and dehydration on our little ones. To ensure infant care in the summer season, follow these guidelines: Keep the baby indoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., if possible, and maintain the room temperature between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. Dress the baby in light clothing and avoid overwrapping with top sheets and blankets. Caps and socks should be avoided if the baby is indoors since high body temperatures turn the baby red. If such a situation arises, remove the clothes and make the baby comfortable. Adequate feeding and fluids are crucial to prevent dehydration. For older children, avoid sugary drinks and offer water and ORS instead if the child is dehydrated. A daily bath is ideal for infants in the summer. Avoid oil massages, excessive cream, and lotion application as they hinder heat loss in infants.

The urine output in an infant indicates the baby’s hydration status. Adequate hydration is achieved if the infant is passing urine four to six times in 24 hours.

Dr. SaheliDasgupta, MBBS, MD (Pediatrics), FIAP (Pediatrics Critical Care), MIAP, MPICC, Consultant Pediatrician, PICU HOD – Pediatric Critical Care Peerless Hospital, Kolkata

Summer season causes severe dehydration, so it is important to maintain proper hydration. Encourage your child to drink plenty of oral fluids and suggest that they avoid going out in the afternoon heat. Instead, try playing indoor games. After coming home from school or play, it is recommended to avoid immediately going into an air-conditioned room, as this can be harmful. Take some time to adjust to the temperature before doing so. Eating plenty of vegetables and fruits and wearing light cotton clothes can also help. Lastly, ensure your child has proper protection before going out in the sun.

