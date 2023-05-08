Towards a more inclusive world: NEWJ announces new menstrual policy for employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (/ATK): NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism), one of India's leading media-tech startups, has announced a new Menstrual Policy for its employees. The policy, effective from April 2023, offers employees a work-from-home allowance of 12 days per year to help them manage menstruation-related challenges.

This new Period Policy has been designed to ensure a comfortable and equitable workplace for its employees, while providing employees the option to get the desired rest to deal with any menstruation-related challenges. Women can experience a wide range of health complications during menstruation, and this flexibility will help them manage their day better, reduce the burden of the work commute, and allow them to operate from the comfort of their home.

Talking about this new policy, Anshuman Sarda, co-founder, NEWJ, said, "As a company, our employees are at the centre of everything we do, and this policy is a means to create an equitable workplace. Our menstrual policy recognises the unique challenges that women face during menstruation and supports our commitment to creating a fair and inclusive workplace. In addition to our menstrual policy, we are also committed to ensuring pay equity and equal opportunities for all employees."

NEWJ has also introduced a new plugged-in leave that offers all its employees the option to work from anywhere in the world for a week in the year. As an orgsation, NEWJ is focussed on introducing progressive policies and nurturing a truly equitable workplace.

Backed by Reliance-Jio, NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) was founded in 2018 by Shalabh Upadhyay, Anshuman Sarda and Kunal Chaudhary on the mantra 'Stories of India, by India, for India'. The video-only, social-first publisher with a #BharatFirst-focus is committed to helping build a 'Digital India' through impactful and India-centric storytelling. India's largest social-first media publisher, NEWJ offers credible news to its viewers in 13 languages across multiple genres, and has a reach of over 1 billion views a month. Ranked 25th amongst the top 50 Global Digital Media Compes by Tubular Labs Ltd, it has also expanded to offer 360-degrees brand solutions.

