Tower 5 Success Underscores Buyer Confidence At Piramal Revanta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, proudly announces a significant milestone for its residential development in Mulund - Piramal Revanta. The project has achieved remarkable sales with over 1 Mn sq. ft. of residential real estate sold, firmly establishing itself as a benchmark for aspirational living in Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs. Furthermore, the recently launched Tower 5 - Raynav witnessed a phenomenal response with over 50% of its inventory sold in just a few months, reflecting strong buyer confidence and sustained demand. Notably, Piramal Revanta continues to attract interest from the global Indian diaspora, with 15% of the units sold to NRI homebuyers.

As of April 2025, Towers 1, 2 and 3 have been delivered and over 600 families have been handed over their dream homes, reinforcing Piramal Realty's commitment to timely construction and delivery. Keeping the momentum, Tower 4 is soon slated for handover.

Tower 5 - Raynav stands tall at 37 storeys, within a 3-acre private paradise (also known as Vana) which is part of an extensive 12-acre ecosystem at Piramal Revanta. It offers a range of spacious 2BHKs to 3BHKs + Study residences with decks. Raynav launched with a successful gross revenue of over ~350 Cr. This momentum was driven by the popularity of unique offerings such as the Lumina Collection and the Park Grove residences a limited curated selection of premium residences featuring larger configurations, garden views, and private decks that cater to evolving family lifestyles.

"The strategic investments we have made over the years to transform Mulund into a premium residential destination are paying dividends. Piramal Revanta has emerged as a benchmark for elevated living in this micro-market, driven by its strategic location, design-led approach, expansive biophilia, and timely delivery. We are redefining low-density living in Mulund, ensuring that our residents experience not just spacious homes, but also an abundance of greenery and recreational spaces. The overwhelming response to the launch of Tower 5 has strengthened our confidence in maintaining this momentum and this success further strengthens our resolve as we prepare to launch the last tower at Piramal Revanta." said, Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO of Piramal Realty.

Offering unmatched connectivity, Piramal Revanta rests comfortably at the intersection of Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg and the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Its residents enjoy sprawling views of ~25,000 acres of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)a rare offering in the city's dense urban fabric.

A standout feature of the development is Club Rasa an opulent lifestyle and wellness clubhouse spanning ~20,000 sq. ft., which has already been delivered. A second clubhouse, spanning ~10,000 sq. ft., is under construction and is set to further elevate community living experience. Piramal Revanta redefines urban wellness with low-density planning, over 5.5 acres of amenities, 30% green spaces, and a focus on biophilic design in a city often lacking open spaces.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential real estate under development in and around Mumbai. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation and the inherent connection with biophilia encapsulating the essence of community living.

