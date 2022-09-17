Townships gain popularity among home buyers in Ahmedabad

Taral Shah, MD of Shivalik Group, says buyers prefer homes in townships due to excellent infrastructure, amenities, and the lifestyle they offer.

Ahmedabad, September 17: With the city growing in size and home prices going through the roof in popular locations, townships are becoming much sought after among home buyers in Ahmedabad.

Townships such as Shantigram, parts of Shela, and GIFT City, the first operational smart city in the country, have emerged as the preferred choices of Amdavadi home buyers in the last couple of years. Demand for housing has gone up in some pockets that are away from the city, but they face the challenge of under-developed infrastructure and lack of amenities.

“Townships and smart cities like GIFT offer excellent connectivity and infrastructure. The construction quality is very good, and the amenities are world-class. The quality of life is very good. These gated communities are a different world altogether once you enter. Everything one may need, such as healthcare facilities, schools, markets, etc. are easily available, which is why townships have gained in popularity among home buyers – both for end-users as well as investors,” said Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, a leading real estate developer in Ahmedabad.

Townships offer excellent common infrastructure such as wide roads and lightning, and amenities such as landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, swimming pool, clubhouse, dedicated play areas, and many others, which are not possible in most residential projects, except for some very large schemes. Moreover, townships offer residential units of different sizes and categories – ranging from affordable homes to luxurious villas – catering to different budgets.

“Earlier, buyers used to calculate the distance between home and office, but now they look at the travel time. Townships have very good locations and excellent road connectivity making them very convenient. I feel that townships are the new property hotspots, which is why buyers are willing to even pay a premium,” he said further.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been a shift in buyers’ preferences, and those who can afford it are looking for more spacious homes. Living in townships allows the privacy and space home buyers want while living in the middle of thriving communities. The fact that many people from metros and other large cities are shifting base to Ahmedabad has also come as a shot in the arm for township living.

“Townships are preferred because they offer a standard of living that many people who are coming from the metros may have experienced earlier,” explained Mr. Shah.

