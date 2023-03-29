Trading apps: The preferred route for modern trading

Mr. Sidhavelayutham M, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue

New Delhi (India), March 29: Mobile applications have made their way into nearly all spheres of human life. Today, almost everything is done through an app, owing to their virtue of ease and accessibility enabled by technological advancements. Over the past few years, due to this same convenience offered by trading apps in the world of personal finance, more and more people have turned to trading and investing.

Trading has come a long way since the days, when brokers would impose a flat fee on each transaction. Due to lower brokerage and exchange rates made possible by the widespread use of smartphones and trading apps, the trading environment has undergone significant change.

Today, retailers are choosing trading apps as a means to cut costs and time while taking advantage of several other benefits provided by these apps. Additional benefits of trading apps include push notifications, research reports, chart analysis, high-speed trading, technical and fundamental equity reports, heat maps, quick visualization of complex data, and much more. Even Millenials and Gen Z are opting for this route because of the detailed information and multiple trading options provided on these apps, motivating them to conduct research and select the best stocks. According to data from Apex Fintech Solutions, millennials were the most active traders during the fourth quarter in 2022.

So, as more and more investors are switching to mobile trading platforms, brokerage firms are fast enabling the facility of trading apps for their clients. Developers and service providers are carrying out a variety of product development analyses to offer a user-friendly and sophisticated trading platform as they embrace digitalization to streamline their business models.

Even though the idea of mobile trading is developing gradually, much of the software in the market is already quite sophisticated. Until a few years ago, most mobile trading apps were extremely basic and supported only analytics rather than actual trading. However, in the current market, trading apps allow you to essentially do everything with a full-featured platform. The market for trading apps is exploding and is anticipated to reach USD 89.8 billion by 2032 from worth USD 13.6 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.8%.

Umpteen investors use apps for daily online stock trading, including seasoned investors and investors from younger generations. In fact, this trend is accelerating as more and more people feel compelled to learn about the world of commodities and securities online. App use is also raising women’s participation in trading. According to a report from 2022, more than 81% of digital investors started their investment careers in the previous three years, with Millennials making up 93% of this user base, and women accounting for 40%.

Key benefits of Trading apps

Cost-effectiveness:

In conventional trading, the stockbroker’s consulting fee is substantially higher than the fee charged on these apps.

Convenience:

Opening a trading account online is a quick and easy process with the trading application. The only requirement is a mobile internet connection for registering and managing investments as per convenience. Low brokerage fees, user-friendly apps, and small investments are the primary motivators for using micro-investing apps.

One can save time and conduct trading activities whenever they want using these apps. Trading apps allow users to open online demat accounts to hold securities, debt, and financial equity as well as transact in both domestic and international stocks.

Investment monitoring:

The majority of online trading apps are made to display all of your investments along with their performance on a single screen. Additionally, you can calculate your profits and losses and buy and sell your shares whenever you like.

No intermediary:

A trading app confines interactions with brokers. Investors can choose from a range of portfolio recommendations made in the app based on the brokerage that conducts the app’s meticulous research. Also, you can buy or sell without depending on the availability of your broker because trading is literally at your fingertips. You have more control over investments because you can make decisions without interference from others.

Enhanced understanding:

Online trading apps force you to make important decisions and help you get acquainted with your money and the specifics of the financial industry. For aspiring investors, this could be a helpful path of self-learning.

Quicker transactions:

Orders for the purchase and sale of shares can be placed using trading apps, and the payment and collection processes for such transactions are also quick. These apps offer several convenient online payment options.

Conclusion

Previously, only those with the financial means to hire a stockbroker and an understanding of the advantages of wealth accumulation could trade. But today, with technology ruling the world, the market has opened up for a larger audience. Today, trading apps back confident investors who do not need constant guidance, feel in control and freely think through suitable options at their own pace.

The growth of mobile apps is unavoidable and unstoppable. Even as we discuss, new features are being added to some apps that are attempting to incorporate artificial intelligence. While it might take some time to fully incorporate such features into a mobile app, the future of trading may be entirely mobile.

(The article is authored by Mr. Sidhavelayutham M, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue)

