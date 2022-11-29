Trailer of Upcoming Gujarati Film ‘Lakiro’ got released today at a media event in Ahmedabad

November 29: Trailer of Upcoming Gujarati Film ‘Lakiro’ just got released by the makers today at media event. ‘Lakiro’ is romantic drama revolves around a couple and their journey after the marriage. The film is a roller coaster ride of emotions, relationship and love. The film is written and directed by Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi. Starring Raunaq Kamdar, Deeksha Joshi, Netri Trivedi, Shivani Joshi, Vishal Shah & Dharmesh Vyas in the lead roles.

This is a film by Rajyogi Productions in association with Twenty21 Studios, produced by Sneh Shah, Pranav Joshi, Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, Suryaveer Singh & Bharat Mistry. Rajyogi Productions is a venture of Rajyogi Group of companies with a vision to bring a change in how Gujarati Cinema and content is being portrayed. Founded by Sneh Shah, a professional cricketer and entrepreneur and Pranav joshi, a Celebrity Chef.

Title track of ‘Lakiro’ which has hit more than 20 million hits on internet with all handles together, it’s been sung by versatile and singer Amit Trivedi. Music is composed by Parth Bharat Thakkar and Lyrics given by Chirag Tripathi and Tushar Shukla. Parth Bharat Thakkar has added the flavor of Jazz with our Indian beats. This is the first time where Jazz has been used in such an extensive way. This is going to be Warner Music India’s first regional album.

‘Lakiro’ is the third movie of Director Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi after successful films ‘Mrugtushna’ and ‘Mara pappa super star’. On the occasion of Trailer launch he says, ” This film is really close to my heart and inspired by few true events. I have made this film with unique approach of Relationship, love and emotions. The vision what I had with the film has been carried out extremely well with the great support of my cast and crewand last but not the least Parth Bharat Thakkar, who has done amazing job with the music of this film.”

Makers of this film are pretty excited about how things have fallen for Lakiro. They share, ” The journey and the making of Lakiro is actually Lakiro (Destiny) and everything we did for the film or thought for the film somehow fell at the right place. So, hope people will love this unique musical journey.”

The Film is Releasing on 6th January, 2023 in the cinemas near you.

Cast & Crew:

Starring: Raunaq Kamdar, Deeksha Joshi, Netri Trivedi, Shivani Joshi, Vishal Shah and Dharmesh Vyas

Written and directed by: Dr. Darshan Ashwin Trivedi

Production House: A Rajyogi Productions film in association with Twenty21 Studios

Produced by: Sneh Shah, Pranav Joshi, Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, Suryaveer Singh & Bharat Mistry

Music on: Warner Music India – Music Director: Parth Bharat Thakkar

Distributed by: Panorama Studios

Trailer You Tube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukrPLFr58Z8

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor