Travel Deal: Flat Rs 50 Off on Train Food Order with Zoop!

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 30: In India, the latter half of the year brings a wave of festivals and public holidays, making it the perfect time for vacations with friends and family or returning home from work to enjoy quality time with loved ones. This holiday season, elevate the train journey beyond just the scenic views and relaxation, and experience a delightful dining adventure with Zoop's online food order in train service, offering incredible savings and a feast on the go.

Zoop offers passengers a wide variety of meal options at over 200 train stations across India. Travellers can pre-book their IRCTC food orders or book meals while on board, taking advantage of the best money saving deals available in the 'Apply Discount' section during booking.

How to avail this train food order discount?

Passengers can visit the Zoop website or app to order food on train. At checkout, enter code: ZOOP50 for a Rs50 discount on orders over Rs399, or use PARTY10 for 10% off up to Rs100 on orders over Rs349. For additional offers and updates, passengers can also check the 'Offers' section on Zoop's website and its official social media handles - Facebook and Instagram.

Most popular Dishes available on Train through Zoop

1. Regional Thalis - Zoop has simplified the experience of enjoying regional cuisines for travellers. Passengers can now relish a variety of local dishes, including Punjabi thali, Bengali fish thali, South Indian thali, and more.

2. Biryani - Zoop caters to biryani lovers with a variety of options, including Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Sindhi, and Kolkata biryanis. From fish and mutton to chicken, Zoop has a biryani to please every taste.

3. Gulab Jamun - In India, a meal isn't complete without dessert, and Gulab Jamun is a top choice. Zoop satisfies this sweet tooth by serving Gulab Jamun on trains, along with other delights like barfi, rasmalai, and choco lava cake.

4. Paratha - Breakfast wouldn't be the same without parathas, and Zoop brings a delightful range to the table. Passengers can choose from Aloo, Gobhi, Paneer, and Pyaaz parathas, as well as Laccha parathas. With also an option to order tempting combos, including lassi, pickle, curd, and butter.

What are the other features available on Zoop?

Zoop enhances passengers' train journeys and train food order with a range of convenient and hassle-free features, including:

1. Check live PNR Status - Zoop lets passengers check their PNR status, whether on the waitlist or RAC, through its website, app, or WhatsApp. Just enter the 10-digit number, and the screen will show passenger details and train status. And the new 'Train Status' feature allows passengers to view live train updates and upcoming destinations, which includes an easy 'order food' option.

2. Monitor live Train Status - The new 'Train Status' feature provides live updates on train arrivals, upcoming stations, and departures. It also allows passengers to view the next stations and seamlessly order food for delivery at the next stop.

Additionally, Zoop ensures that passengers receive top-quality, hygienic food from more than 2,500 FSSAI-approved restaurants. With the convenience of ordering through Zoop's website, app, WhatsApp, Instagram, or phone number, passengers can easily place their orders from any Android or iOS device. Orders can be made in Hindi, English, or Hinglish, allowing travellers to enjoy their favourite meals at affordable prices, with a range of offers and discounts available.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor