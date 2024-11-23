Treatment Range Hospital Hosts Ayushmaan Bharat Camp in Bidar for Accessible Healthcare

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Treatment Range Hospital, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider based in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, has taken a significant step in bringing advanced medical care to underserved communities. The hospital recently organised a highly successful Ayushmaan Bharath Health Camp at Sai Poly Clinic, Bidar, in collaboration with KSR Charitable Trust. This initiative underscores the hospital's commitment to making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

The camp, held under the government's flagship Ayushmaan Bharath-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), provided free consultations and diagnostics to 178 patients. Among them, 89 patients were identified as needing surgical treatments, which will be conducted free of cost under the Ayushmaan Bharath scheme. This pioneering effort by Treatment Range Hospital marks the first-ever free surgical camp for Ayushmaan Bharath beneficiaries in the region, setting a benchmark in community health outreach.

About the Ayushmaan Bharath Scheme

The Ayushmaan Bharath scheme, launched by the Government of India, is the world's largest health assurance initiative, aimed at providing cashless and paperless treatment to economically disadvantaged families. Beneficiaries under this scheme can avail of treatments worth up to ₹5 lakhs annually in empanelled hospitals for a wide range of medical and surgical conditions. This initiative ensures that families no longer need to worry about healthcare costs, making quality care accessible to millions.

Dr. Kareddy Sridhar Reddy: Driving Innovation and Excellence in Healthcare

Dr. Kareddy Sridhar Reddy, a celebrated surgeon and a pioneer in medical innovation, was the key medical expert leading the camp. With over 12 years of professional experience, Dr. Reddy is a Consultant General, Laser, and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Treatment Range Hospital. His contributions to healthcare innovation include the invention of the KSR Circumcision Stapler, a revolutionary tool that has garnered international recognition. Dr. Reddy holds several prestigious awards, including:

World Book of Records for performing 212 KSR stapler circumcision surgeries in just 6 hours.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health and Medical Excellence Award for his dedicated services in the medical field.

Times of India Health Excellence Award as an Icon in Stapler Circumcision Surgeries.

During the camp, Dr. Reddy emphasised the hospital’s dedication to community health: “We are proud to collaborate with Ayushmaan Bharath and extend free, high-quality surgical care to those who need it most. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to bring advanced healthcare to communities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.”

Treatment Range Hospital: Pioneering Patient-Centered Care

Founded in 2019, Treatment Range Hospital has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing healthcare networks in Telangana. Starting as a 50-bed facility, the hospital has now expanded to a 100+-bed, state-of-the-art multispecialty facility, providing cutting-edge treatments in Urology, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Gastroenterology, and Nephrectomy.

Key features of the hospital include:

Advanced Technology: Use of innovative medical equipment and modern surgical techniques.

Certified Specialists: A highly qualified team of doctors and healthcare professionals.

Empaneled Insurance Providers: Partnered with top health insurance companies and government schemes for seamless cashless treatments.

Insurance and Empaneled Schemes

Patients at Treatment Range Hospital benefit from a wide range of insurance partnerships, ensuring cashless and hassle-free treatments. The hospital is empanelled with leading insurance providers and government schemes, including:

Private Insurers: Star Health, ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, Tata AIG, Bajaj Allianz, Reliance Health, SBI General, Bharti AXA, and many more.

Government Schemes: Ayushmaan Bharath, CGHS, ECHS, and Telangana State Government Employee Health Schemes.

Corporate Tie-Ups: Partnerships with organisations such as TSGENCO and other public and private sector entities.

This extensive empanelment ensures that patients from diverse backgrounds can access advanced healthcare without worrying about costs.

Impactful Community Outreach

The Ayushmaan Bharath Camp in Bidar is a shining example of the hospital’s community engagement efforts. DhanRaj Hagargi, CMC Vice President of Bidar Municipality, applauded the initiative, praising the hospital's leadership for bringing quality healthcare to the doorstep of marginalised communities. He stated, “Efforts like these transform lives and create a healthier society. Dr. Sridhar Reddy and his team deserve immense credit for their dedication.”

Vikram, CEO of Treatment Range Hospitals, highlighted the hospital's future plans, saying, “This is just the beginning. We plan to organise similar camps in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reaching even more people and reinforcing our commitment to affordable healthcare.”

A Vision for a Healthier India

Treatment Range Hospital continues to lead by example, delivering compassionate care and pioneering medical innovations. Its efforts in organising health camps and partnering with initiatives like Ayushmaan Bharath illustrate its unwavering dedication to transforming healthcare delivery in India.

