Troikaa Pharma Launches World’s First Zolpidem Sublingual Spray, Zolswift-SL, for Insomnia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Troikaa Pharma announced that it has launched its Zolpidem Sublingual Spray 3.85% w/v, for the treatment of short term insomnia under the brand name of Zolswift-SL. Developed through extensive research & development, Zolswift-SL is the first ever sublingual Zolpidem spray in the world. The product has been approved by CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation). Zolswift-SL is protected by patents in India, US, Europe and over 100 countries.

“Sleep disorder is a widely prevalent challenge people face due to stress and urban lifestyles, and Zolpidem oral tablets are commonly used in its treatment. Our clinical studies have indicated that Zolswift-SL Spray achieves faster therapeutic concentrations as compared to Zolpidem oral tablets, thereby leading to faster onset of action”, said Dr. Ketan R Patel, CMD of Troikaa Pharmaceuticals.

Insomnia is a prevalent concern in India, affecting a significant part of the population. Prevalence of Insomnia in India has been estimated to be about 25.7% with higher prevalence amongst patients with diabetes and heart disease patients. The impact of sleep deprivation on health is deep and extensive. Our body requires optimum sleep for its repair and recovery. Sleep deprivation alters this repair function which may lead to changes in disease susceptibility and has been reported to be linked to many chronic health problems, including heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression. Also, sleep disturbance is a risk factor for development of Alzheimer's disease due to accumulation of amyloid-β (A β).

Comparative clinical studies between Zolswift-SL Spray 3.85% w/v and Zolpidem Tartrate tablets clearly established that Zolswift-SL Spray achieves faster therapeutic concentrations in the blood as compared to Zolpidem oral tablets. The Pharmacodynamic assessment showed a quick onset of action with Zolswift-SL Sublingual spray in comparison to oral zolpidem tablets.

