Tummoc, the mobility startup, eying to launch in 10 more cities

Tummoc, the multi-modal mobility startup is planning to establish operations in 10 more cities including Delhi and Mumbai by the end of 2022.

The startup has already launched its service in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Additionally, it plans to forge partnerships with 10 STUs by the end of this year. Such an aggressive expansion strategy to integrate all MaaS (Mobility as a Service) providers across Indian cities is exactly what is needed in the short term and to complement the nation's larger plan to adopt EV mobility solutions.

The Indian mobility sector is going through a paradigm shift with the transition to cleaner energy with the proliferation of electric mobility and environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The key focus will be the shift to Electric Vehicles (EVs) for personal mobility and encouraging public mobility thereby entailing the need for a robust change across the country. With the transport and mobility sector accounting for about a fifth of the country's energy needs and clean technology solutions being cost-intensive, this journey towards cleaner mobility would first necessitate the efficient use of available mobility solutions, especially in urban areas.

Towards this end, there are several young players who are revolutionizing the urban transport landscape in the country today. By connecting all available first and last-mile transport options available in a city, firms like Tummoc are helping reduce the overall carbon footprint by enticing urban commuters to use greener public transport options rather than personal cars or motorcycles. A pioneer in the new era of smart and cashless commuting across key Indian cities, Tummoc utilizes its data-driven transit platform to provide its users with actionable information on the best available public transport options along with contactless ticketing options.

Speaking on what steps need to be taken to immediately reduce our nation's carbon footprint, Hiranmay Mallick, Co-Founder & CEO-Tummoc quipped, "We at Tummoc believe that there is an urgent need to capitalize on the robust public transport network across the country and increase its usage amongst urban commuters. Our platform helps citizens to explore all available transport options, helping them choose both the fastest and the greenest transport route to their destination. As state transport units (STUs) across the country shift to using EVs rather than fossil-fueled buses, the combined effect of increasing public transport use and greener mobility options will most definitely help accelerate our country's journey towards reaching a net carbon-zerostatuswellbefore2050."

Armed with a patent for its multimodal trip planning feature, Tummoc is expanding its user base by collaborating with other firms who are similarly working on the Indian transportation sector and trying to increase greener transport adoption rates across urban cities. Having raised seed funding to the tune of $540 from prominent angel investors, the startup is now planning for its Series A funding round.

