Tunwal E-Motors Limited (NSE SYMBOL: TUNWAL) Achieves 75% Revenue Growth in FY 25 to Rs.184.86 Cr

Maharashtra (India), May 29: Tunwal E-Motors Ltd (NSE – Tunwal), a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has delivered an outstanding performance in FY 2024–25 with a 75.17% increase in revenue, totaling ₹184.86 crore, compared to ₹105.53 crore in the previous fiscal year. This significant growth highlights the company's strong foothold in the rapidly evolving electric mobility space.

Tunwal also reported a net profit of ₹11.85 crore for FY25, with Earnings Per Share (EPS) at ₹2.32. The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of ₹0.10 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term growth and profitability.

Strong H2 Performance and Channel Expansion

In the second half of FY25 alone, Tunwal registered ₹109.41 crore in revenue, representing a robust 82.28% year-on-year growth. Net profit for the period stood at ₹6.47 crore. This performance is backed by growing demand, expanding dealer networks, and rising brand trust.

Successful Participation at Auto Cluster Expo 2025 | Strengthens Market Expansion with 200+ units B2B Orders at Auto Cluster Expo

Tunwal's impactful participation at the Auto Cluster Expo 2025, held from 23rd to 25th May 2025, showcased the company's momentum in both consumer and business segments.

Tunwal generated direct and measurable returns. On the B2B front, over 200 electric two-wheeler orders were placed by dealers, with exclusive rewards offered on select volumes. Additionally, 2 vehicles were sold directly to consumers (B2C), validating rising walk-in interest and market pull.

Continued Focus on Growth and Accessibility

Established in 2018, Tunwal E-Motors has introduced over 28 models tailored to India's diverse mobility needs, supported by a network of 330+ dealers across major states pan India.

Tunwal continues to enhance customer experience, product innovation, and operational excellence. As of 27 May 2025, the company's share price stood at ₹32.2 with a market capitalisation of ₹178 crore, reflecting investor confidence in its vision and execution.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor