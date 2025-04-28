TVS Motor Records Highest Ever Sales, EBITDA Margin and Profit in FY 2024-25

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28: TVS Motor Company posted highest ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 36,251 Crores registering a growth of 14% as against Rs. 31,776 Crores recorded in 2023-24.

Operating EBITDA for the year improved by 120 bps at 12.3% over the last year. The PBT for the year ended March 2025 grew by 31% at Rs. 3,629 Crores as compared to Rs. 2,781 Crores reported during previous year. PAT for the year ended March 2025 is at Rs. 2,711 Crores as compared to Rs. 2,083 Crores reported during the year ended March 2024.

Q4 - Performance

TVS Motor Company's revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 17% at Rs. 9,550 Crores against Rs. 8,169 Crores in the quarter ended March 2024.

The Company posted highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,333 Crores for the fourth quarter as against Rs. 926 Crores in fourth quarter of 2023-24. The Company posted Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 1,112 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs. 672 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

During the quarter, the company recognized Production Linked Incentive (PLI) pertaining to the full financial year 2024-25 based on the progress made in line with the MHI's SOP on PLI.

The Company's Operating EBITDA margin is at 14.0% in Q4. Excluding the PLI benefit of previous quarters, Q4 EBITDA margin would be at 12.5% as against 11.3% during Q4 of last year.

Sales FY 2024-25

During the year ended March 2025, the overall two and and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, grew by 13% at 47.44 Lakh units as against 41.91 Lakh units in the year 2023-24. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year grew by 10% recording 21.95 Lakh units as against 19.90 Lakh unit in the year ended March 2024. Scooter sales during the fiscal year grew by 21% at 19.04 Lakh units as against 15.70 Lakh units in the year ended March 2024.

Electric vehicles grew by 44% registering sales of 2.79 Lakh units in the year 2024-25 as against 1.94 Lakh units during 2023-24. TVS Motor now has more than five lakh delighted EV customers. Three-wheeler sales for the fiscal year is at 1.35 Lakh units in the year ended March 2025 as against 1.46 Lakh units in the year ended March 2024.

Sales Q4 2024-25

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14% at 12.16 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025 as against 10.63 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 10% registering 5.64 Lakh units as against 5.11 Lakh units in quarter March 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 27% registering 5.02 Lakh units as against 3.96 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-2024.

Electric vehicles grew by 54% registering sales of 0.76 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025 as against 0.49 Lakh units during the quarter ended March 2024. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 21% registering 0.37 Lakh units as against 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

