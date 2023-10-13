TWF INDIA Garners Prestigious Recognition as the Most Innovative & Emerging Construction Equipment Rental Company in India at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

The Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, celebrated excellence across various sectors. Amidst the glittering stars of the evening, TWF INDIA emerged as a shining beacon, receiving the coveted title of the Most Innovative & Emerging Construction Equipment Rental Company in India. The esteemed Chief Guest for this momentous event was the graceful Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

TWF INDIA has redefined the landscape of the construction equipment rental industry with its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence. In a brief statement, Kaushik Agarwal expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire TWF INDIA team. We take pride in our innovative approach to construction equipment rental, which has enabled us to serve the industry effectively.."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

The Industry Leaders Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, remains a platform that recognizes and applauds excellence across diverse industries. The event was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a renowned company specializing in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has garnered acclaim by serving over 3000 clients from various industries and countries.

