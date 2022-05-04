Tynimo bags 'Emerging retailer of the year 2022' award under India's retail champions from RAI

Tynimo, Bengaluru-based lifestyle retail brand bagged 'Emerging Retailer of the Year Award' by RAI (Retail Association of India). Retailers Association of India (RAI), A not-for-profit organisation is the unified voice of retailers in India. Tynimo received the award under not-for-profit organisation.

The organization received the award for its innovative idea of STORE ON WHEELS and giving new dimension to customer service. The store on wheels operates out of a vibrantly designed truck retailing array of products and traveling across the city. Tynimo Store on Wheels has been extremely well received by the loyal customer base with an overwhelming response and has already visited over a dozen large housing complexes in Bengaluru.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Tynimo expressed his feelings and said that "This award is given to organisation for Innovation and Disruption and we proud to share that we are the 1st retailer in country to have launched a full fledged "Store on Wheels", a moving store to serve our customers at their doorsteps. This is an extension of our detailed focus on above and beyond customer service."

He further added that, "We always had a dream to start our own brand in the retail industry which have something to offer to people from different walks of life. Our vision is to make Tynimo the world's most favourite consumer retail brand. Our main objective is to make our customers happy and build trust in them."

Tynimo symbolises a tiny shopping plex that has a large variety to offer for an unplanned shopper. The brand is focused on providing high quality daily lifestyle products at affordable prices, hence providing a better lifestyle. Every product at tynimo is designed on the philosophy of creative design, cost efficiency and better lifestyle. The brand is focused on looking beyond price and functionality to connect with a back story and ethics that appeals to the consumer's sense of self.

Tynimo, a part of Hansum India group was started as a response to other international lifestyle brands from Japan and China. Founded by Vaibhav Jain, Tynimo offers over 15 categories of products ranging from home decor to Indian handicrafts that are sourced globally and locally. With a brand philosophy of 'tiny store, more products, high-quality products at affordable prices', each Tynimo store has an eclectic collection of products ranging from Rs.60 to Rs.10,000 catering to value-conscious consumers. Apart from lifestyle products, Tynimo has a curated range of Indian Handicrafts directly sourced from Indian Artisans.

Tynimo has over 8 stores spread across Bengaluru and Mumbai, including an exclusive store at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and an international presence in Bhutan. Over the next one year, Tynimo plans to launch 20-30 stores across India. As a part of their expansion plan, Tynimo is inviting applications for the Franchise model.

