UFI Filters to double investments in India; Piyush Goyal meets CEOs of leading companies during Italy visit

Milan [Italy], 4 June : Italian filtration and thermal management company UFI Filters has announced plans to significantly expand its presence in India through renewed investment commitments, according to company Chairman Giorgio Girondi.

Speaking to media representatives following a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Girondi expressed confidence in the company's Indian operations and outlined ambitious growth targets for the region.

The announcement was made during Piyush Goyal's two-day official visit to Italy, where he is engaging with Italian leadership and business community to strengthen bilateral trade relationships and encourage cross-border investment opportunities.

Piyush Goyal met CEOs of several leading companies here.

Apart from Giorgio Girondi, they included Stefano Toschi, CEO, Toschi Vignola; Marco Nocivelli, CEO, ERTA Refrigeration; Enrico Carraro, Chairman, Carraro Group; Daniele Forni, Managing Director, SOL Group; and Laura Tarquinio, Owner and CEO, iMoon lightning Srl.

UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava spoke about the company's current Indian market position and said it is looking to double its investments in India.

The Italian company serves diverse industrial sectors through its specialised filtration technologies, including automotive manufacturing, aerospace systems, marine applications, and customised hydraulic solutions for specialised industrial requirements.

This investment commitment reflects growing confidence in India's manufacturing sector and represents a significant vote of confidence in the country's business environment from a major European industrial player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor