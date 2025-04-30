UiPath Launches Global AgentHack 2025 at DevCon Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced the launch of Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon designed to advance agentic automation innovation. As part of the first-ever hackathon dedicated to agentic automation, participants will create AI agents using UiPath tools under categories like Agent Builder, Agentic Orchestration, Agentic Testing, and Role-based Agentic Agents.

Launched during the UiPath DevCon 2025, the global hackathon invites developers, data scientists, AI engineers, students, and professionals from diverse industriesincluding UiPath customers and partnersto compete individually or in teams of up to four members. Participants will showcase practical use cases that demonstrate the real-world potential of agentic automation.

Sebastian Schroetel, Senior Vice President of Product Management at UiPath, shared his vision for the event: "AgentHack is an opportunity for innovators worldwide to experiment with our best-in-class agentic automation & orchestration tools and redefine enterprise efficiency. We're excited to see groundbreaking submissions that push the boundaries of business transformation in a world with AI Agents."

To support participants, UiPath will host workshops, enablement programs, and mentorship sessions. The hackathon emphasizes hands-on prototyping over theoretical concepts, offering immediate feedback and opportunities to refine solutions. Finalists will have the chance to integrate their projects into the UiPath ecosystem and share them on the UiPath Community Forum for broader visibility.

"Agentic AI is reshaping how automation is built, deployed, and scaled and UiPath is proud to be leading this evolution. With the launch of our reimagined UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation, Global AgentHack 2025 marks our first global hackathon fully focused on agentic AI. It is a testament to our commitment to empowering the developer community, bringing together innovators from around the world to drive the next wave of enterprise automation," said Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer at UiPath.

Key Dates:

- Registration Deadline: July 7

- Finalists Announcement: July 25

- Final Event: August 5

- Winners Announcement: Mid- August

Winners will receive significant rewards, including cash prizes of up to US$5,000 for individual categories. The total prize pool for AgentHack 2025 is $50,000, spread across multiple categories. Additionally, winners will receive UiPath certification vouchers and other benefits, enhancing their professional development and recognition in the field of agentic automation.

For more details and registration information, visit the official event page.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is the global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI-driven agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale intelligent automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation is intuitive, trusted, and transformative.

