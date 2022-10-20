UK-registered asset manager Makkamine forays into India

New Delhi (India), October 20: UK-registered asset management company Makkamine Limited, which aims to replace the traditional payment systems with digital payments through Makkamine and identify the best sources to promote metal mining worldwide, has forayed into India.

Founded by Kieran Bolton, Makkamine Limited is an asset management company that symbolises reliability, guarantee, and security of the funds it is entrusted with. It is a great team of people focused on getting the best results. It was incorporated in April 2022 and has its registered office in England and Wales.

Makkamine is the process of using cloud computing to mine cryptocurrencies using a remote data centre. The Makkmine technology gives users access to cryptocurrency mining from any part of the world using any device. The user does not need to buy any equipment or have special technical knowledge for mining to engage in cryptocurrency mining. Crypto investors only need to rent a miner by buying Makkamine’s license and start making crypto. The access is easily available to all crypto investors, including absolute beginners.

“We have big plans for Makkamine and we are thrilled to be officially launching in India, which is one of the biggest potential markets for cryptocurrency mining. India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and we are bringing our unique offerings to a large number of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors here,” said Mr. Bolton.

Makkamine offers a host of advantages over self-mining, with ease of investment being the most important. To start making money with Makkamine, all an investor needs to do is select a contract that meets his/her risk profile. Makkamine also provides a great deal of flexibility in terms of a variety of contracts to choose from, allowing investors to match the one that meets their investment goals, risk appetite, and even anticipated bitcoin price.

Moreover, Makkamine also assures excellent returns on investments in six months or even less. At the same time, additional returns are provided if the value of bitcoin rises. It also offers other advantages such as the creation of economic opportunities and boost to inclusive growth.

