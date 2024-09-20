UKIBC hosts UK defence delegation to enhance partnership between Indian, UK

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The UK India Business Council hosted a delegation of senior representatives from UK's Ministry of Defence, Defence and Security Exports, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and leading defence companies, with an aim to enhance the bilateral defence industry partnership and reaffirm commitment to India as a strategic partner.

UKIBC is a policy advocacy and strategic consulting not-for-profit, with a mission to grow the UK-India trade and investment.

During a full week of events, the UK delegation also joined UKIBC's UK industry roundtable with the Indian defence ministry to discuss enabling policy frameworks as well as the Third UK-India Joint Working Group Meeting, held in partnership with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), to discuss the next frontiers of defence technology collaboration between businesses on both sides.

As per a statement from UKIBC, the event was graced by Shimon Fhima, Director Strategic Programmes, UK Ministry of Defence; Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary-Naval Systems, Department of Defence Production; Brigadier Marut Shukla, Deputy General Acquisition Technical (Army) Acquisition Wing; Col. Shailender Arya, Director (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence; Rosie Grieves, Deputy Director and India Coordinator, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK and Frank Clifford, Head, Americas and Asia Pacific, UK Defence and Security Exports, Department for Business and Trade amongst other dignitaries.

They deliberated ways to enhance UK-India industrial engagement, exploring specific areas of B2B collaboration and opportunity, encouraging more joint ventures between UK and Indian firms and role of emerging and critical technology in defence sector.

As per the UKIBC statement, the meeting resulted in actionable proposals which will be developed and presented to both governments.

"Our deliberations generated actionable suggestions to take the defence manufacturing relationship forward including collaboration in the technologies of the futures," Richard McCallum, Group Chief Executive Officer, UK India Business Council, said.

British industry appreciates that India is focused on indigenisation, on building reliable defence technology supply chains, and providing its forces with the capabilities needed for modernization, added Richard McCallum.

"We recognise India's focus on co-creation, co-development, and manufacturing for global markets."

"UK companies are starting to see India as a strategic partner, integrated into their research, technology, and supply chains. UK firms stand to benefit from India's cost-effective manufacturing, while India can accelerate its industrial development with support from mature defence markets like the UK," Richard McCallum further said, as per the UKIBC statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor