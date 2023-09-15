Union Minister Smriti Irani Inaugurates the “Orphan Research and Development Academy Center” by Tarpan Foundation

New Delhi (India), September 15: The Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming event as the Tarpan Foundation, an organization dedicated to uplifting orphaned children, orchestrated the “Pratibha Samman” ceremony and the grand inauguration of the “Orphan Research and Development Academy Center.” The honorable Union Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani, graced the occasion with her presence alongside Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Dada Patil. A noteworthy highlight of the event was the distribution of mobile phones and tablets to the orphaned children.

In her inaugural address, Union Minister Smriti Irani acknowledged the invaluable role that the Tarpan Foundation plays in society, serving as a reflection of our collective social conscience. She commended the tireless efforts of Shreya and Shrikant Bhartiya, the founders of the Tarpan Foundation, for their dedication to this noble cause. Minister Irani expressed her desire to collaborate with the Tarpan Foundation even further, extending its reach to the nation’s capital, Delhi. She announced her intention to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Child Development as a part of her commitment.

Through a collaborative effort between Tarpan Foundation and Shreya and Shrikant Bhartiya, Smriti Irani pledged to undertake extensive research and development initiatives benefiting orphaned children nationwide. She emphasized the need to recognize orphaned children as the country’s foremost citizens.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil applauded the NGO for its endeavors, lauding its high-minded approach to societal betterment.

Reflecting on her journey with the Tarpan Foundation, Smriti Irani acknowledged the pivotal role played by Shrikant Bhartiya in her life. She praised Srikanth Bhartiya for granting her the opportunity to serve as a Yuva Morcha official in the Bharatiya Janata Party two decades ago, recognizing his unwavering commitment to social causes. She noted that the Bhartiyas initiated this remarkable journey of social responsibility 25 years ago.

Smriti Irani stressed the complexity of understanding the lives of orphaned children and the unique approach adopted by the Tarpan Foundation to support them. She highlighted that Tarpan’s work is characterized by compassion and a deep sense of purpose.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil expressed his admiration for Tarpan’s ability to transform innovative ideas into societal realities rapidly. He acknowledged Tarpan’s role in providing thousands of boys and girls in the state with a new lease on life.

During the program’s commencement, Shrikant Bhartiya shared his inspiration for founding Tarpan, attributing it to Union Minister Smriti Irani and Chandrakant Dada Patil. He expressed his delight at Minister Irani’s involvement in this significant program.

The event was skillfully conducted by Ajit Chavan, Director of Tarpan Foundation, an organization rooted in the ethos of selfless social initiatives. Tarpan Foundation recognizes the rich tradition of India and its people in supporting those in need. It seeks to empower orphaned youth who are on the cusp of leaving orphanages at the age of 18. Tarpan Foundation’s honest initiative aims to provide them with education, sustenance, shelter, and emotional support.

Shrikant Bhartiya, the Founder and Managing Director of Tarpan Foundation, articulated their vision of nurturing self-reliant and empowered orphaned youth in Maharashtra, India, and worldwide. Their mission is to ensure that every orphan transitioning out of an orphanage at the age of 18 achieves self-sufficiency. Tarpan Foundation stands as a beacon of hope for orphans dedicated to their well-being.

The program commenced with a ceremonial puja and the lighting of lamps by distinguished guests. It was marked by the heartwarming distribution of mobile phones and tablets to numerous orphaned children, an initiative that seeks to bridge the digital divide. Shrikant Bhartiya extended his gratitude to all the guests who graced the event.

Shrikant Bhartiya, the visionary founder of the Tarpan Foundation, explained the organization’s purpose. Tarpan Foundation emerged to address the pressing issue of rehabilitating orphaned boys and girls who reach the age of 18 in children’s homes. Over the years, the Tarpan Foundation has extended its compassionate embrace to hundreds of orphans, providing them with social, economic, and educational support. Their ultimate goal is to cultivate these children into pillars of support for many more orphans in the future.

