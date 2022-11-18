UNITED SIKHS Team meets Ukraine MPs

Chandigarh /Washington DC, November 18: UNITED SIKHS team met Ukrainian Members of Parliament in Washington DC this week. They discussed the humanitarian situation in the wake of the escalation of the Russian attacks in Ukraine, and the resulting humanitarian challenges that lie ahead.

UNITED SIKHS has been providing humanitarian assistance along the borders and interiors of Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion nine months ago.

The teams also pointed out the need for bracing up for harsh winter conditions in the coming months from a humanitarian standpoint. They feared that the winters would be more difficult this year. Power infrastructure has been damaged heavily during the Russian attacks which might cause electricity shortages and difficulties in keeping homes warm.

Speaking about it, Sarandeep Singh UNITED SIKHS Trustee said, “Our volunteers are aware of the immediate humanitarian relief requirements on the ground and they continue to serve. The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibilities to work further with the Ukrainian government to maximize the reach of humanitarian assistance in the most vulnerable areas of Ukraine.”

Appreciating the work of UNITED SIKHS, Ukraine MP, Yevheniia Kravchux said, “Ukraine is growing to triumph through these unprecedented times. We value the humanitarian work UNITED SIKHS has been doing in Ukraine. Contribution of organizations like United Sikhs should be recognized and celebrated globally for standing up for humanity.”

