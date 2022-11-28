University of East London looking to strengthen ties with India, enabling students to build robust career

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 28: With the view to connect and be inspired by the future leaders of India, Professor Amanda Broderick Vice-Chancellor, and President from University of East London (UEL) along with her esteemed colleagues from various schools has been travelling extensively celebrating the success of the university. Vanessa Varvas, Chief Marketing Officer, Daniel Cuffe, Director of Recruitment along with her colleague Pavel Bawa, Senior Regional Manager, South Asia, UEL are traveling extensive across Gujarat to meet aspiring students.

The senior representatives of UEL during their visit to Gujarat met and interacted with partner agents and aspiring students. The university’s platinum partners Global Colliance hosted them during their visit to Vadodara.

Ranked in the world’s top 250 young universities, the University of East London has been pioneering careers since 1898 and will celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2023. Recognised by the Time Higher Education Awards in 2019 as the rising star in UK Higher Education and recently awarded the “Best Employability Strategy 2022” at the National Graduate Recruitment Awards ceremony for the outstanding work done by the university’s Career Zone team who have forged extensive progressive links with the major industries and employers in the Great London area.

The 2022-2023 Academic year provides an opportunity to bring learning in UEL to life with human interaction at the heart of developing academic career related and personal skills.

Vanessa Varvas, Chief Marketing Officer, University of East London said, “At UEL we are working to accomplish out our vision 2028 – to positions the university as careers first institute and pledges to integrate state of the art technology into the learner environment to provide a cutting-edge educational experience, which will combine the highest standards of education with meaningful work placements and industry networking opportunities. This powerful combination will help shape the future leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”

She also added that as a university follows a careers-led Education curriculum, preparing our students for the jobs and opportunities of the future, and advancing that future inclusively and sustainably.

“We are looking to create a very strong tie with India and will offer support, guidance and counselling to student via our partners in the country, enabling them to build remarkable careers. The aim is to build future-ready talent pool that is aligned with the needs of the industry and market,” she added.

Daniel Cuffe, Director of Recruitment, UEL shared, “Having seen a growth in engagement across the region over recent years, UEL wishes to expand areas of collaboration and celebrate the success achieved thus far and share the University’s Vision 2028 strategy with global communities in education and industry readiness in the fourth industrial revolution.”

Her leadership track record highlights her expertise in strategy development and execution; strong financial management and business planning; global education innovation; business partnership development; and turn-around change management. She holds an entre- and intrapreneurially skill set and in-depth knowledge of alternative educational models and new business ventures in both charitable and for-profit environments.

Pavel Bawa, Senior Regional Manager, South Asia, UEL said, “Our ambitious but achievable goal is to become the leading careers-focused, enterprising university in the UK, one which both prepares our students for the jobs of the future and provides the innovation to drive that future sustainably and inclusively.”

In the rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world that we live in today, the role of education must prepare the graduates of tomorrow holistically and provide students the tools to cope with the rapidly changing world of work and the communities that we live in. The university of East London’s goal is to provide its students with the tools required to do just that by integrating Mental Wealth and Professional Fitness modules into each of its degree programmes. The University of East London is a true leader in this school of thought and has inspired many other institutions to reassess the learner journey they provide to aspirational young students.

