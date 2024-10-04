Unlocking Success: Discover The Top 10 Business Leader Shaping 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: Mediawave is pleased to present the "Unlocking Success: Discover the Top 10 Business Leaders Shaping 2024!" Explore the elite group of visionaries driving success in 2024! Unveil the top 10 business leaders shaping the future. Join us on a journey of discovery as we unlock the secrets to their success"

1) Ashok Gupta - The Founder & Chairman of Sakarni Plaster (India) Private Limited: Dr Ashok Gupta, the driving force behind Sakarni, founded Sakarni Plaster (India) Private Limited in 2003 after years in the construction sector. His journey began in 1979 with a cement trading firm, where he honed his skills and network. With a distributorship in 1987, he later established Sakarni to meet market needs. Through hard work, Sakarni became known as the "Master of Plasters." Under Dr Gupta's leadership, Sakarni has expanded, boasting 500+ skilled employees and a network of 10,000+ partners nationwide, solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the construction industry.

2) Dr B.Brundha Reddy, M.B.B.S, M.D Pediatrics - Pediatric Consultant at Arkaa Clinics, Gandipet , Hyderabad: Dr. B. Brundha Reddy is a General Paediatric consultant at Arkaa Clinics, Hyderabad with more than 10 years of experience specializing in Infant and Childhood Conditions, Nutritional Deficiencies and Delayed Development. Leveraging the reach of social media, she is well-known for sensitizing and educating people through her social media platforms (@drbrundhareddy on Instagram & Youtube) on important issues such as health, lifestyle and parenting.

She is a recipient of the Indo- Global Achievers Award 2023 as the most Promising Pediatrician in Telangana from Shripad Nayak (Member of Lok Sabha). Dr Reddy has led and participated in various international conferences (virtual) covering important topics on Baby-led weaning, Cow's milk protein allergy, etc

3) Dilip K. Prasad - COO, Finiac : Professor Dilip K. Prasad, an AI scientist at UiT The Arctic University of Norway, is a highly respected figure in the field. With three AI books, 150+ publications, and patents, he's among Stanford University's top 2% scientists (2021-24). A graduate of IIT Dhanbad and PhD holder from NTU Singapore, he's founded successful companies, securing around USD 25 million in funding. Currently COO at Finiac, Singapore, he's involved in developing a portable MedTech head scanner. As co-founder of Spermotile, a MedTech IVF device company, he's received prestigious awards, including the Rolls-Royce Inventor Award and recognition as a top business leader and distinguished researcher in AI and robotics.

4) Manoj Dembla : Advisor - Finance and Author: Manoj Dembla is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with an experience of working across various industries in diverse sectors and is currently associated as an Advisor- Finance, Accounts & Taxation with T-Series. He is an alumnus of Panjab University and is proficient in Working Capital Management, Taxation, Finalization, Fund Mobilization, Liaoning, Treasury Management and Audits - Internal & Statutory.

His expertise of working in versatile sectors like Real estate, Infrastructure, Formula 1, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment has earned him success and representation with leading companies in planning and implementing new business initiatives. He is also passionate about writing on a variety of subjects and has authored more than 12 books on self-help & motivation.

5. Mansi Mathur - Lead Consultant - Aiden AI: A Social development enthusiast, embraces challenges as milestones, believing true leaders conquer fears to achieve goals. In the fintech industry, she meets patient visionaries, highlighting platforms like the Indian Achievers Award. Invited by the President to discuss insurance's unexplored horizons, she aims to bridge gaps in business by understanding consumer needs. Advocating for financial literacy, she emphasizes education and dreams in decision-making. Recently honored with the Times Women Award, her work shines as Chandrayan conquers the Moon, symbolizing another victory for the nation. Mansi's dedication and vision inspire a path of empowerment and positive change.

6) Ravi Daparthi - CTO & Cofounder, Siginitives: With over 22 years of global leadership experience, Daparthi, an accomplished entrepreneur has bootstrapped multiple SaaS-based global products, turning them into multi-million-dollar revenue engines. His customer-centric leadership style and team-first culture have led to high-impact results. Co-founding Oorwin and Signitives, he has excelled in product engineering, developing multimillion-dollar SaaS products. As a mentor and advisor at T-Hub, he guides startups in AI, ML, and GenAI. Recognized as a Forbes 2024 Trendsetter, Economic Times Global Leader, and Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, He's won awards like AI Startup of the Year in 2022 and Business Leader of the Year in 2021.

7) CA(Dr) Rajeev Gupta - Founder Director of Golden Bells Group of Preschools: Golden Bells Early Years, India's first Multiple Intelligences based Pre School focuses on experiential learning and the development of all the multiple intelligences, Interpersonal, Intrapersonal, Linguistic, Logical, Musical, Visual, Naturalistic, and Kinesthetic Intelligences. The school believes in unleashing the genius in every child and providing them with a good education system from their early years of preschool education.

The school is chaired by Shri HRGupta, former Secretary, CBSE and is recognised by Forbes India as Great place to study for its unique story integration programme .

Director of Golden Bells group of preschools is a Champion of Change awarded by the Vice President of India

8) Shabab Qureshi - Terminator Cricket Academy: Shabab Qureshi is a prominent figure in Chhattisgarh's cricketing landscape. Hailing from Mahasamund, he transformed his passion for cricket into Central India's largest cricket academy, with four branches across the state, the academy stands as a testament to Shabab Qureshi's dedication and expertise. Despite a modest background, Shabab completed the NIS cricket coaching course and built an academy known for its excellence. Under Shabab Qureshi's leadership, Terminator Cricket Academy has produced talented male and female cricketers who have represented Chhattisgarh at state and national levels, in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and India A, and making Terminator Cricket Academy a hub of cricket excellence.

9) Shilpi Goel - Dietitian Founder Nutrishilp: Shilpi Goel, Central India's leading dietitian and wellness expert, is known for her transformative work in health and wellness. Specializing in managing obesity, diabetes, PCOD, fatty liver, and thyroid disorders, Shilpi Goel empowers people to reclaim their health through a natural approach. As a TEDx speaker and corporate trainer, Shilpi Goel has inspired audiences at IIM Raipur, RBI, and more with her talks on balanced living. Shilpi Goel's book, Take a Shill Pill, offers practical guidance on holistic wellness. Recognized nationally, she won the National Health Award in 2021 and the Iron Lady Award for Best Nutritionist in 2022. A certified functional medicine practitioner, Shilpi Goel continues to be a driving force in shaping healthier lifestyles across the nation.

10) Tapas Kumar - Franchise Head, G-Fresh Retail PVT LTD: Tapas Kumar is passionate and a great Franchise Head of the popular supermarket brand G-Fresh Retail Pvt. Ltd, a grocery retail brand that has taken the retail world by storm bringing in revolutionized grocery shopping across India. Since joining G-Fresh, Tapas Kumar has established the greatest leadership skills and helped the supermarket grow to over 210 stores.

Tapas has an incredible ability to listen to the customers sincerely so that each outlet would have the best quality and service. His visionary forward-thinking and high drive has turned into a go-to shopping destination for shoppers who respect excellence.

He is quite an environmentalist and has been advocating 'green' practices to create a generally positive impact on the environment.

