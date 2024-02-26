Unveiling The Best Hardware Shop in Noida - Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor is the leading hardware shop in Noida, offering an extensive selection of premium home improvement solutions. From renowned brands like Hafele, Godrej, and Europa to Yale and Panasonic, the showroom boasts an array of products designed to elevate interiors.

Established in 2014 by Raghav Bagla, Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor commenced its journey with a vision to provide comprehensive home improvement solutions under one roof. Raghav Bagla, with an MBA in Marketing from Lancaster University, UK, brought modern marketing concepts and a passion for interior products to the venture. Later, he was joined by Keshav Bagla. The aim was to offer customers a diverse range of high-quality products while ensuring exceptional service and attention to detail. Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor is the sister concern company of Keshav Tiles.

Hardware Brands They Deal in Noida & All Across India

The brand offers extensive top-tier hardware solutions, partnering with industry leaders such as Hafele, Godrej, Yale, Samsung, Panasonic, Blum, and Europa. The selection caters to every aspect of modern living, from Modular Kitchen Solutions to Wardrobe Handles and brass Hinges to Digital Locks.

From affordable to luxuries, from B2B to B2C, they have various products to serve everyone. Not only the end users but multiple architects, interior designers, constructors, and industrial people are purchasing hardware products from Keshav hardware Shop at the best prices. Avail of an accessible delivery facility on bulk orders.

Hardware products available in Noida at Keshav Hardware Shop

* Elevate spaces with Designer Handles or use Brass Mortise Handles and Hinges for durability.

* Inventory extends to Kitchen and Wardrobe Organisers & Accessories, including Dustbins and Tower Bolts for added convenience.

* Explore an array of Sliding Fittings, Concealed Handles, and Knobs for seamless functionality.

* Enhance security with Dead Bolts, Mortise Locks, or Digital Locks.

* Kids Handle & Knobs add a playful touch while ensuring safety.

* Offerings include Furniture Legs, Baby Latches, and innovative Kitchen Pantry Units.

Additionally, the brand provides solutions for Matrix Box & Slim Box Kitchen Channels, sliding doors, safety lockers, and central door handles, ensuring comprehensive coverage for hardware needs. Elevate bathrooms with Bathroom Accessories, including Towel Racks, Robe Hooks, and Soap Dishes. Explore a range of Telescopic and Quadro Channels for smooth operation in kitchen cabinetscomplete home security setup with Video Door Phone Systems and drop-down door Seals. With Cutlery and Dish Organisers, the brand ensures every corner of homes is organized and efficient.

Customer-Centric Approach

At Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor, priority is given to customer satisfaction above all else. The team is dedicated to understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions that exceed expectations. Whether customers renovate their homes or embark on new projects, Keshav Hardware & Ply Decor is committed to being the one-stop destination for all home improvement needs.

With premium products, expert guidance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the store is here to help customers create spaces that reflect their unique style and personality. Very soon, they are launching their E-store to facilitate the buyers to purchase the items online. You can find a regular range of luxury hardware items online in Noida.

