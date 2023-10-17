UP: IT raids multiple properties of bullion trader Narayan Das in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], 17 October : The Income Tax Department has initiated raids at all the establishments of Varanasi-based bullion trader Narayan Das. The investigation began early this morning as soon as the trader's shops opened for business.

Income Tax employees from Lucknow promptly arrived at the scene, taking possession of the premises and commencing their thorough examination.

Narayan Das is a well-known figure in the bullion business in Varanasi, with shops operating at multiple locations across the city.

The Income Tax department's team has been meticulously examining the documents and records of Narayan Das's bullion trading shop for approximately two hours.

This operation aims to scrutinize the financial transactions and records of the trader, as authorities seek to ensure compliance with tax regulations.

The raids are ongoing as of the time of this report, with Income Tax personnel working diligently to gather information and evidence.

These investigations are accompanied by personnel from several police stations to ensure that the process proceeds smoothly and in accordance with the law.

Further developments in this matter are expected as the investigations continue and more information becomes available regarding the financial affairs of the bullion trader Narayan Das.

