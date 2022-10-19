Upendra Rai commences his own media venture & Bharat Express News Network vows to make its presence felt in the TV, News Paper and Digital World

With a successful inning elevating Sahara India Media, Tehelka Magazine, Star News and CNBC-Awaaz through his services and leadership, now senior journalist Upendra Rai is going to begin a new professional journey with his own journalistic venture. Rendering importance to the feelings of the nation and society, an advocate of intellectual journalism Upendra Rai is about launch a media group named 'Bharat Express'. Utilizing the two and a half decade’s journalistic experience, Mr Rai is to strengthen his personal media group, aiming to maintain status, direction and value of journalism with social consciousness in the society. 'Bharat Express' media group will provide its services to the public on all three platforms TV, digital and newspaper in Hindi, English and Urdu languages.

Upendra Rai is committed to keep the ethical values of journalism alive by making all the platforms of his media group vibrant in accordance with the changing times. Henceforth, along with satellite TV news, equal emphasis will be given to all aspects of news in newspapers and digital.

On the eve of launching his media group, Upendra Rai said that his endeavour is to raise the issues of public concern and national interest while maintaining the ideals of journalism. In order to set an example of a cautious and fearless journalism, the core mantra of all the platforms of Bharat Express rests on the moral guiding pillars of truth, courage and dedication.

The launch also witnessed Upendra Rai expressing his gratitude towards Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara with special thanks. Mr Rai said that during the days of his services in Sahara India Media, he continued to receive special affection and blessings of Saharashree ji. His trust kept guiding him in the organization for a pretty long time. Along with this, he also gives credit to Saharashree for the inspiration to start a new venture at this juncture now.

Upendra Rai's persona is the strength of 'Bharat Express'

The objective and direction of 'Bharat Express' media group can itself be gauged out of the personality of Upendra Rai. Reason being the organization renders the same outcome as is the leadership.

Upendra Rai is an epitome of success out of the storms of strenuous complexities. Mr Rai's life journey started from Sherpur village of Ghazipur. But, the dimensions of his journey got greater gradually along with the passages of time. This can be gauged from the fact that where ever he set his feet, he journeyed far ahead of the distance.

It is the mettle of his will that Mr Rai never let the tag of 'retreat' be realized in life. His bold decisions leaning on the truth, Upendra Rai had to pay a big price for it and he also had to go to jail due to colliding with the powerful bureaucracy. But even this bitter experience of life could not diminish the spirit of Mr Rai. In a very short time, he made a strong comeback in the world of journalism and created a new history of achievements.

Upendra Rai will certainly be benefitted from leading Sahara News Network for a pretty long time while carrying his media venture to the forefront. With a vast experience of working in journalism as well as in the corporate world, Mr Rai’s achievements so far have been phenomenal. Confidence and Firm confidence in the inner abilities has been the spring of the strength. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Upendra Rai to take 'Bharat Express News Network' to establish it on the top ladder among all the news channels and media houses.