Urea Gold: Cabinet approves launching of Sulphur-coated fertilizer

New Delhi [India], January 6 : The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Fertilizers, has paved the way for development in the fertilizer sector with the issuance of a notification to the Managing Directors/Chief Managing Directors of all fertilizer manufacturing companies.

The directive follows the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approval, granted in its meeting on June 28, 2023, for the launch of sulphur-coated urea under the brand name "Urea Gold."

The official notification outlines the introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea, packaged in 40 kg bags, with an exciting twist.

The pricing strategy for "Urea Gold" mirrors that of the 45 kg bags of Neem Coated Urea, maintaining a competitive MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of Rs 266.50, inclusive of GST.

This strategic move aligns with the government's commitment to promoting sustainable and innovative agricultural practices. Sulphur-coated Urea is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing soil health, optimizing nutrient release, and ensuring improved crop yields.

The decision to price it on par with Neem Coated Urea demonstrates a concerted effort to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly fertilizers without imposing an additional financial burden on farmers.

The agricultural sector, a backbone of the Indian economy, is witnessing continuous efforts from the government to introduce progressive and eco-friendly solutions.

"Urea Gold" is poised to be a game-changer, catering to the evolving needs of the farming community while addressing environmental concerns associated with traditional fertilizers.

Farmers and industry experts alike have expressed optimism about the potential impact of Sulphur Coated Urea on crop health, nutrient management, and overall agricultural productivity.

The Ministry's notification serves as a catalyst for fertilizer manufacturers to align their production and distribution strategies with this new offering, heralding a new era in sustainable agriculture practices.

The market eagerly awaits the availability of "Urea Gold," anticipating a positive transformation in the fertilizer landscape and agricultural outcomes.

