US Northwest Cherries Hosts Cherry Inspired Culinary Artistry with Karishma Tanna, Mandira Bedi, Tisca Chopra, Tanaaz Bhatia

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: US Northwest Cherries, renowned for their premium quality and delicious cherries, recently hosted an exquisite food-tasting event at the city's most sought-after venue, Torii by Gauri Khan. The distinguished gathering was further honored by the presence of Rhiannon Elms, Senior Agricultural Attache at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai. The event attracted an impressive lineup of attendees, including notable personalities such as Tanaaz Bhatia, Karishma Tanna, Mandira Bedi, Tisca Chopra, Larissa Bonesi, Abhimanyu Dasani, and celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, among others.

The evening was a true celebration of flavor and creativity, with Chef Stefan Gadit showcasing the versatility of fresh, juicy cherries. Guests savored a delightful array of dishes and drinks, each crafted to highlight the cherry's unique qualities. Savory highlights included Cherry and Ricotta Toast, Chicken Yakitori Slated Cherry, and a Vietnamese Duck Cherry Roll. For dessert, there was Cherry Cobbler, Cherry and Chocolate and Cherry Forest. To top it off, the drinks menu featured Cherrilita, Cherry on Top and Cherry Sangria, perfectly complementing the cherry-infused creations and adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the event.

Sumit Saran, India representative for the US Northwest Cherry Growers, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Our goal was to give people the chance to experience for themselves just how delicious and versatile Northwest Cherries can be, which are only available for a short time each year. We're thrilled that the creative menu, vibrant vibe, and ambiance all came together to highlight these cherries so well. It's been rewarding to see our vision come to life, and we're grateful to Bottomline Media for making it all possible. Don't miss this rare opportunity to savor cherries at their peak! They are available with all premium fruit retailers in India."

As cherry season is upon us, find US Northwest Cherries at select food courts and stores across India for a limited time. Enjoy their premium flavor while they're at their best, as they'll be available only until the end of the season.

