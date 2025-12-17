US Stock Exchange Nasdaq Moves Toward 24-Hour Trading, How Will Impact on Indian Share Market

A major change may soon be seen in the American stock market as the Nasdaq, one of the largest stock exchanges in the US, is planning to introduce 24-hour trading. This move is expected to have an impact on markets worldwide, including India. Experts say that while the basic structure of the Indian market will remain unchanged, the way it reacts to global cues could shift significantly.

Nasdaq is preparing to submit the required documents to the US market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval for round-the-clock trading in US shares, according to a Reuters report. The move comes amid steadily rising demand for access to the US market at all hours.

Currently, Nasdaq operates for around 16 hours a day across three sessions: the pre-market from 4 am to 9:30 am, the main session from 9:30 am to 4 pm, and the post-market from 4 pm to 8 pm (all US time).

Under the proposed system, trading will run for nearly 24 hours, five days a week. The exchange plans to operate two sessions: a ‘day session’ from 4 am to 8 pm, followed by a one-hour break for system checks, maintenance, and trade settlement. The ‘night session’ will then run from 9 pm to 4 am the next day, allowing investors to trade US stocks for almost the entire day.

The US stock market is the largest in the world, accounting for nearly two-thirds of global market capitalisation. Foreign investors have invested about $17 trillion in US equities. With Nasdaq moving towards 24-hour trading, Indian investors may receive updates on US market developments faster and at different times, potentially influencing trading decisions and market direction.

What Will Change for Indian Investors?

According to Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets, 24-hour trading in the US would mark a significant shift for Indian investors. Currently, prices stabilise after US markets close, but under the new system, prices would continue to fluctuate overnight.

At present, movements in the US market are reflected when Indian markets open the next day. With round-the-clock trading, Indian investors could respond to news and market movements in the US even before domestic markets open.

As a result, overnight volatility in Indian stocks may increase, particularly in sectors closely linked to global markets, such as IT, pharmaceuticals and metals. Maxwell said wider gaps and sharper short-term price movements could be seen at market openings as global developments continue to be priced in.

Some experienced investors may also attempt to benefit from price differences between American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed in the US and shares of the same companies listed in India. However, for retail investors, this may be limited by transaction costs and regulatory restrictions.

Impact on Currency Market

The impact on the currency market is expected to be limited, as the forex market already operates 24 hours a day. However, sharp movements in US equities during Indian trading hours could lead to increased intraday volatility in the rupee.