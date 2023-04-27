USIBC president says India's growth "is going to fuel America's prosperity in 21st century"

Washington [US], April 27 : US India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap on Thursday said India's growth "is going to fuel America's prosperity in the 21st century".

Addressing the US-India Summit on US-India Economic Relations, Keshap said, "As India grows, it is clear that it will help fuel not only India's prosperity, it's also going to fuel America's prosperity in the 21st century."

"So, let's be more ambitious, let's demand more of our government and let's expect more liberalisation of trade and investment in both directions. The happiness of our people is at stake," he said.

The USIBC president also said he had never seen anywhere growing as fast as India.

Keshap said India's economic rise was going to be one of the happiest and greatest stories in the 21st century.

"The United States will complement that rise because we have a demographic advantage. We have an immigration and entrepreneurship engine in our country and we have vision, hope and, I think, great commitment to the future happiness of the United States, making India will help complement that."

He said, "And so, we'll make an America in a way it ensures that we have muscle and sinews and robust strength, to power the world. USIBC is committed to that, our numbers committed to that, US Chambers committed to that."

On the Covid pandemic, he said, "The pandemic may have been a cruel master but it taught us democracies that however complicated and problematic in our process, at the end of the day democracies take care of their people and democracies can trust each other.

He added, "The pandemic reinforced the bond of trust and affection between the American and the Indian people."

The USIBC president said, "What we need to do is push the accelerator. US and India have to achieve that 'escape velocity'. That was a slogan given to me by a friend who is in the White House."

