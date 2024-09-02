V Guard, Christian Hospital Society, & Fiinovation Launch 'Cerva Suraksha' - a Lifesaving Cervical Cancer Initiative for Women

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 2: Marking a big step towards improving women's health in rural parts of India, the V Guard Foundation and Christian Hospital Society have joined hands to launch a CSR project called "Cerva Suraksha" in Etah, a district in Uttar Pradesh. The project is designed to tackle the crucial need for cervical cancer screening and awareness among women. Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a CSR consultancy from Delhi with a reputation for technical expertise in multiple disciplines of social development, is stepping in to provide crucial support to make sure this project hits its mark.

Cervical cancer is a prominent cause of cancer deaths among women in India. The situation is harrowing because it is preventable and can be treated if detected early. However, unfortunately, in rural areas, cancer often goes unnoticed. This is primarily due to several causes such as lack of knowledge and awareness about the disease, insufficient healthcare services, and social stigma surrounding women's health. In Etah district, the situation is distressing owing to extreme poverty and lack of accessibility to quality healthcare facilities in the region.

In the above scenario, Fiinovation reviews that the "Cerva Suraksha" project acts as a beacon of hope for the region, since it aims to bring healthcare services closer to the targeted region through comprehensive cervical cancer screening and raising awareness among women in the region about the disease. The project offers an early chance of detection and investigation. Through the project V Guard & Christian Hospital Society aims to reach 2400 women and focus on educating them about the importance of regular screening and the available treatment options for cervical cancer.

Christian Hospital Society, renowned for its reputation for delivering high-quality healthcare in underprivileged areas, will be implementing and managing the project on-ground, in close collaboration with Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation). Fiinovation CSR consultancy will be offering its technical expertise for the project. As part of the project, women will be screened via Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA), a method that has proved effective in low-resource circumstances. In addition, the project will offer PAP Smear testing, a more comprehensive diagnostic tool, to further ensure accurate detection of any abnormalities.

While talking about the intervention, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation elaborated, "The initiative focuses on education and community outreach. To ensure that the project reaches its maximum potential and impact, the project design also envisages mobilising ASHA and Anganwadi workers. They will play a crucial role in information dissemination, and as frontline workers, their role becomes absolutely essential in encouraging and promoting women to actively participate in screening camps, which in turn would most definitely extend the project's effectiveness and reach."

The launch of the project should be considered a landmark moment in the ensuing battle against cervical cancer in India. The project offers a ray of hope and a lifeline for women in Etah as it offers them a chance of adopting a healthier life and secure future. In a country where women's health is marred by social stigma, "Cerva Suraksha" is an example of affirmative action, and a testament of how corporations can play an effective role in mitigating formidable challenges within the society. The project envisages giving women the control over their health by empowering them through knowledge and resources. As the women of Etah step forward with confidence and participate in the screening camps, they will set an example for all women to prioritise their health and adopt a healthier life.

