Varanium Cloud Ltd’s Rs. 36.60 crore public issue on NSE EMERGE platform opens for subscription on September 16

Mr. Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director, Varanium Cloud Ltd

Company to issue 30 lakh Equity shares of Rs. 10 face value at a price of Rs. 122 per share; Propose to get list SME EMERGE Platform of NSE

Highlights:-

Public issue opens for subscription from September 16 and closes on September 20

Minimum lot size for application is 1,000 shares; Minimum IPO application amount Rs. 1.22 lakh

Funds raised through the issue will be used for setting up Containerized Edge Data Centres, Rollout of three Edmission flagship Digital Learning Centres; and General Corporate Purpose.

Jaya Chandrakant Gogri, wife of Chandrakant Gogri and also one of the promoters of Aarti Industries holds 2.84% stake in the company as on date of filing prospectus

For the FY21-22 company reported revenues of Rs. 35.35 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 8.40 crore

86 lakh equity shares – 16.2% of the issue size reserved for Market Maker

First Overseas Capital Ltd is the lead manager of the issue.

Mumbai, September 15, 2022: Technology company, Varanium Cloud Ltd primarily focused on providing services surrounding the digital audio, video, and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services is scheduled to open its Rs. 36.6 crore public issue for subscription on September 16. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on SME Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange. Proceeds of the public issue will be utilised to fund company’s expansion plans including setting up Containerized Edge Data Centres, Rollout of three Edmission flagship Digital Learning Centres; and General Corporate Purpose. First Overseas Capital Ltd is the lead manager of the issue. Public issue will close on September 20.

The initial public offering will comprise a fresh issue of 30 lakh equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 122 per share (including a premium of Rs. 112 per equity share) aggregating Rs. 36.60 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,000 shares which translates in to Rs. 1.22 lakh per application. Retail allocation for the IPO is 50%. Market maker reservation portion is 4.86 lakh equity shares – 16.2% of the issue size.

Mrs. Jaya Chandrakant Gogri, wife of Chandrakant Gogri and also one of the promoters of Aarti Industries holds 2.84% stake in the company as on date of filing prospectus. In the pre-ipo placement, Mrs. Jaya Chandrakant Gogri has bought 2 lakh shares at the price of Rs. 99 per share.

Mr. Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director, Varanium Cloud Ltd said, ” We are a fast-growing Indian technology company that is focused on providing services surrounding digital audio, video

and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. Varanium Cloud identifies existing limitations in small communities and finds digital solutions to solve them. Our aim is to mitigate technological gaps by introducing new-age digital tools that create equal opportunities. Company has a vision to create possibilities & find solutions through technology. Breaking digital barriers for non-urban cities. We are confident that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all stakeholders.”

For the FY21-22 company reported total revenue of Rs. 35.35 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 12.04 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 8.40 crore. Total net worth of the company as on March 2022 stands at Rs. 15.12 crore and Book Value per share at Rs. 23.81 per share. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge platform. In FY22, Domestic sales stands at Rs. 4.58 crore while Export Sales at Rs. 30.77 crore. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) contributed Rs. 30.77 crore in the total sales in FY22.

Established in 2017, Incorporated in Dec 2017, Varanium Cloud Limited is a technology company focused on providing services surrounding the digital audio, video, and financial blockchain (for PayFac) based streaming services. The Company operates in the following key verticals:

1) Provision of digital audio and video content streaming services to various content owners and telecom operators in India and internationally on a SaaS (Software As A Service) model such as Voice & Video over Internet Protocol solutions (VoIP) in the B2B and B2C segments;

2) Online payment facilitation services (PayFac);

3) Provision of low bandwidth digital education content platforms (EdTech) with complete Learning Management Systems (LMS) focused on non-urban areas under the Edmission brand;

4) Provision of information technology-related services to startups and SMEs to help them transition their business to digital platforms and manage the relevant infrastructure on an IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service) model.

Customers of the company range from business owners, telecom providers, education institutions to end consumers in some cases. For our phy-gital educational platform ‘Edmission’, customers include educational institutions – private & government organisations. JumpTalk customers include resellers of mobile services as well as end consumers who wish to avail international calling facilities to India. Lastly, our offering of Infrastructure as a Service, payment facilitation services and e-commerce as a service, are all B2B (business to business) in nature and comprises of small to large businesses across industries who want to avail of our services to enhance their offering to the end consumers.

IPO Highlights – Varanium Cloud Ltd IPO Opens on September 16, 2022 IPO Closes on September 20, 2022 Issue Price Rs. 122 Per Share Issue Size (No of Shares) 30,00,000 Shares Issue Size (Rs. Cr) Rs. 36.60 crore Lot Size 1,000 Shares Retail Quota 12,57,000 equity shares – 50% Non-Retail Quota 12,57,000 equity shares – 50% Listing on SME Emerge Platform of NSE Ltd

