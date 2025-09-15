Varun Dhawan & Tara Sutaria Shine as Showstoppers at KALKI's Couture Debut at Taj Falaknuma Palace, a Modern Palace of Royal Legacy

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 15: In an iconic moment for Indian couture, KALKI unveiled its first-ever independent fashion showcase on 10th September 2025 at Taj Falaknuma Palace a royal palatial palace, Hyderabad. This grand presentation marked a quintessential era for the house of KALKI, where couture surpassed the runway to symbolise history, artistry, and vision.

Perched 609 metres above the City of Pearls, Taj Falaknuma Palace, the royal palatial palace, once the regal abode of the Nizams, hosted this historic evening. With marble staircases, sprawling courtyards, and a heritage soaked in imperial grandeur, the palace became the perfect backdrop for a couture presentation that united timeless tradition with modern refinement.

The show introduced ZEHN, a collection whose name draws from the Urdu word for mind or intellect. ZEHN paid tribute to the power of imagination, where a designer's vision evolved into living art through craft and creation. Much like the palace that connects past and present, the collection reimagined age-old techniques for a discerning global audience.

Designed for the modern bride and groom, and for connoisseurs of couture across the world, ZEHN presented 60-70 commanding looks. From bridal regalia to statement menswear, each ensemble revealed as a chapter of an unfolding royal chronicle - intimate moments, grandiose ceremonies, and grand celebrations brought to life through fabric and form.

The artistry of ZEHN is in its craftsmanship, featuring India's rich embroidery heritage Zardozi, Resham, sequins, Moti work, and intricate handwork, rendered with contemporary finesse. Each piece depicted hundreds of hours of labour, where artisans wove history into silhouettes designed for today's world.

Crowning this regal spectacle were Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Tara Sutaria, who graced the runway as showstoppers in couture conceived as the crown jewels of the collection. Their ensembles embodied magnificence, strength, and individuality garments as stirring in emotion as they were striking in appearance. Alongside them, the presence of luminaries from the fashion community evolved the evening into a cultural moment of rare magnitude, leaving attendees stunned and spellbound.

Following the presentation, ZEHN is now available at KALKI's boutiques across India, on its global website, and through private video consultations for international clientele. Ensembles ranging from INR 1.5 lakhs to INR 6 lakhs, each created to become heirlooms of memory and legacy.

Saurabh Gupta, CEO at KALKI remarked, "This was more than a showcase it was the realisation of a dream years in the making. ZEHN is a reminder that every thought has the power to shape history. With this milestone, we invited our audience into a world where couture is not merely worn, but lived a story, an emotion, and a legacy that endures."

With ZEHN at the royal palatial palace, KALKI reimagined its place in Indian couture, standing at the crossroads of ancestry and modernity, and crafting a moment that will be remembered in fashion history.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor