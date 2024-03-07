Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fair Deal Wealth Advisors Received Times Applaud Trendsetter Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The start-studded Times Applaud Trendsetter 2024 Award function, held on 20th January at Hotel Ginger, Mumbai was the talk of the town. Hosted by the renowned digital PR and media company, Times Applaud Pvt ltd for the fourth consecutive year, the award was organized to felicitate those individuals, entrepreneurs and business houses from various domains who have significantly contributed to society through their prolific work.

Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal Wealth Advisors was acknowledged for his contribution for the use of technology for the upliftment of weaker sections of society.

Centred around the theme of benefiting society and contributing to India's social evolution, the event witnessed the presence of many eminent social, corporate and Bollywood personalities. The event commenced with a red carpet for Chief Guest- Indian film actor, producer, and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty.

All the event's official sponsors were also bestowed with due honours by the host and chief guest Suniel Shetty.

Graduated in Business Management from USF Muma College of Business in 2015. Ex research analyst at Girik Capital. Ex Banking analyst at ETNow. Varun Hiremath, Founded Fairdeal Wealth advisors in 2023 as a mutual fund and PMS distribution company. Passionate about equity research and investing.

All the guests, winners, and nominees were extremely delighted to attend the event. The chief guest and all other attendees took a moment to acknowledge the exceptional efforts taken by the host-Times Applaud, for organising such an event. The team at Times Applaud pioneers in celebrating the trailblazer spirit of exceptional individuals in the country.

The final leg of awards was electrifying. With lot of roars and applaud the prestigious celebrity awardees at the Trendsetters Award 2024 were announced.

Accepting the Times Applaud Trendsetter Awards 2024, Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fairdeal, expressed gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and mentors who have supported me throughout my journey.

I am committed to empowering individuals and contributing to the growth of our industry. Hitemath Said.

For more information about Varun Hiremath, Fairdel Wealth Advisor kindly visit website www.varunhiremath.net

