VAV Lipids to Back IIT Bombay's LipidVerse 2025 as Industry Expert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: VAV Lipids, a global leader in lipid technology and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced it will support Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) to present the inaugural LipidVerse 2025 Conference. VAV Lipids will leverage its position as industry leader to bring together leading minds, researchers, and experts from academia and industry to explore the latest advancements and future directions in lipid nanomedicine and technology at the Conference. In addition, the company will also serve as a Platinum Sponsor for the event.

LipidVerse 2025 will be held on Saturday, November 08, 2025, at the PC Saxena Auditorium, IIT Bombay, Powai, Mumbai.

The LipidVerse Conference will serve as a first-of-its-kind platform for scientists, innovators, and thought leaders to exchange ideas, present pioneering research, and foster collaborations that will drive the lipid sciences sector forward.

The one-day Conference will cover a wide array of topics, including Lipid Nanoparticles in mRNA and Gene Delivery, Advances in Lipid Nanotechnology in Cancer Therapy and Dermatology, Synthetic vs. Natural Lipids in Nanomedicine: Pros and Cons, Liposomes and Their Role in Nutraceutical and Food Lipid Systems, and other vital topics in lipid nanotechnology.

Speaking about the Conference, Arun Kedia, Managing Director, VAV Lipids, said, "We are delighted to extend our support to IIT Bombay, an institution known for its academic excellence and innovation. Together, we aim to inspire new thinking and accelerate the translation of lipid research into meaningful solutions for global health and industry."

Prof Sameer Jadhav, Core Faculty, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Bombay, added, "The LipidVerse Conference is an exciting opportunity for researchers and industry professionals to collaborate and share knowledge. We are happy that VAV Lipids, a global player in lipid technology, is helping bridge the gap between scientific discovery and real-world application."

Attendees can expect a compelling lineup of expert talks and insightful panel discussions on both foundational and emerging topics in lipid nanomedicine. They can gain a balanced understanding of theory, application, and regulation while also networking and discussing innovations and challenges with peers.

To register for LipidVerse 2025, please click here or refer to the event website below.

LipidVerse 2025

For Conference-related queries, contact:

Email ID: lipidverse2025@gmail.com

Phone number: 8657086905

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, set up in 1958 as the second IIT, is recognised worldwide as a leader in the field of science and engineering education and research. The Institute was granted the status of 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education (the then Ministry of Human Resources Development) on July 9, 2018. IIT Bombay is reputed for the quality of its faculty and the outstanding calibre of students graduating from its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Institute has 17 academic departments, 31 Centres/ Programmes/Academic facilities and three schools. Over the last six decades, more than 70,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute. It is served by more than 756 faculty members, with121 women faculty, considered not only amongst the best within the country but also highly recognised in the world for achievements in the field of education and research. In June 2025, IIT Bombay was ranked 2nd in India and 129th in the world in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2026. In March 2025, IIT Bombay was ranked 28th in Engineering and Technology in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2025.

VAV Lipids is headquartered in Mumbai, India and is among the world's leading manufacturers of phospholipids and lecithin. The biopharmaceutical company manufactures plant phospholipids (LECIVA), egg phospholipids (LIPOVA), synthetic phospholipids, and neutral lipids. The other products include APIs and specialty proteins. VAV's high-grade phospholipids and lecithin are functional ingredients in developing novel drugs and biologics delivery systems (NDDS). Pharmaceutical companies use its high-quality lipids and lecithin to create multiple drug and biologics delivery projects. These include applications of lipids in developing vaccines, anaesthesia and formulations, cancer therapy based on liposomes, and novel drug delivery systems for treating several diseases. The products are also used in skincare, personal care and hair care products.

