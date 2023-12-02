Vedaanta Senior Living Launches Premium Retirement Villa Community in North Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 2: Vedaanta Nandi Retreat is located in North Bangalore in a renowned township called the Canterbury Castle. It offers villas nestled among the breathtaking backdrop of the Nandi Hills. This retirement community comes with spacious villas, well-equipped with all amenities from needs to luxury.

It caters to all the needs of the residents with a wide range of services and amenities that include a large in-house cafeteria that serves homely food all through the day, 24/7 in-house nursing and paramedical services, ambulance services, daily housekeeping, concierge services, and much more. Within the community, there is also a clubhouse that hosts an indoor gym, indoor sports room, library and home theatre, salon spa, guest accommodation facilities, and prayer and meditation room. The Bangalore airport, restaurants, and several multispeciality hospitals are also in close proximity.

Vedaanta's thoughtfully designed villas provide a spacious and comfortable haven for seniors. The rapidly evolving work culture has also enabled younger generations to work towards and embrace early retirement. With changing work dynamics and a growing emphasis on early retirement planning, the post-60 retirement story gives way to a more vibrant, active, and fulfilling chapter of life. This ongoing shift is also influencing the requirements and expectations of retirement communities, transitioning from basic amenities to comprehensive, all-inclusive services.

Shreya Anand, the Director, at Vedaanta Senior Living, said, "There is a substantial surge in the demand for senior living communities that is being witnessed in Bangalore. Several factors are fueling this rising demand. With the rising population spacious homes are one of the prime demands along with all-inclusive services for seniors. More seniors are also looking to move away from the bustle of the city towards the calmer north Bangalore and there is a general preference for villas over apartments. Vedaanta Senior Living is trying to cater to the demands of this highly active age group with spacious retirement homes well-equipped with services and amenities in good locations closer to nature."

Vedaanta has opened the bookings for the project and the project is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2025.

Vedaanta Senior Living is a specialized senior care enterprise founded in 2015 by accomplished professionals who spearheaded India's largest senior care housing chain and brand. Our vision at Vedaanta is to provide seniors with top-tier care and comfort at an affordable cost.

What began modestly in 2015 has, in just eight years, blossomed into one of the rapidly advancing companies in the senior living sector, with a portfolio now comprising more than 12 communities across Bangalore, Chennai, Hosur, Guruvayoor, Coimbatore, and expanding.

Our primary mission at Vedaanta is to simplify the lives of the elderly by crafting senior-friendly retirement communities and offering a spectrum of essential, emergency, basic, comfort, lifestyle, and advisory services.

