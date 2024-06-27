Vedanta Aluminium celebrates International Day of Yogawith community members and employees

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], June 27: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest aluminium producer, celebrated International Yoga Day through a series of community yoga sessions. Aligned with this year's global theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society', the sessions sought to reinforce the importance of physical and mental health. They witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Vedanta's employees, their families and local community members.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year, a date adopted by the United Nations, and is an opportunity to highlight the multiple physical and mental benefits that practicing yoga offers. As the home of the largest aluminium plant in the world, Vedanta Jharsuguda has undertaken multi-pronged efforts to foster the development of the communities in its vicinity, including in the realm of health and well-being. On the occasion, the company organised activities emphasizing the benefits of yoga in achieving good health. These included yoga sessions with the inmates of Mission Ashra, a home for destitute persons, and also at Jharsuguda Airport, which was in partnership with the District Administration and the Rotary Club of Jharsuguda.

Vedanta Jharsuguda is dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility for the local community through a range of impactful initiatives. Through the Vedanta Nand Ghars, which are modernised anganwadis that serve as hubs of women and child development, the company has implemented several crucial developmental initiatives. These include efforts in the areas of education through pre-school education to children under 6 years of age, wholesome nutrition through nutritious meals and take-home rations for pregnant and lactating women, improved healthcare through ANM staff (auxiliary nurse/midwives) and skill development through training programmes for women. The company's Mobile Health Units also provide quality doorstep healthcare services to people in over 27 villages, bringing much-needed healthcare access to some of the most remote areas in Odisha.

Additionally, two advanced diagnostic centres in Jharsuguda and Laikera offer a wide array of radiology and pathology tests at affordable rates, making high-quality healthcare more widely accessible to all. As part of the Government of India's ‘Nikshay Mitra’ program which focuses on tuberculosis eradication, the company is also supporting patients with enhanced access to essential nutrition and healthcare services, aiding their recovery. Collectively, these initiatives benefit over 2,00,000 individuals each year, enhancing overall community well-being.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO – Vedanta Aluminium & CEO – Vedanta Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we prioritize community health care through proactive and inclusive initiatives. Underscoring our commitment to ensuring long-term well-being, our diverse activities, such as organizing yoga sessions for the community, highlight the importance of physical and mental health. Our other efforts in this regard, such as regular health camps and robust health infrastructure, also provide essential support to community members. These efforts reflect our dedication to sustainable development and our belief in making a lasting impact on both community and employees' health.”

Appreciating Vedanta's contribution, Mr. ­­­Sanjay Jetty, Assistant Vice President, People's Forum said, “Their celebration of Yoga Day with more than 100 of our inmates was a very engaging session while it also emphasized the importance of leading a healthy life to all our residents.”

Adding his views, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Tiwari, Airport Director, Jharsuguda said, “Vedanta Jharsuguda's efforts in promoting health and wellness are truly noteworthy. The yoga session at Jharsuguda Airport, organized in collaboration with Vedanta, was a great success, highlighting their commitment to welfare of the community. Their initiatives are making a real difference, positively impacting the community and all stakeholders involved.”

Vedanta's social interventions in the domains of education, healthcare, livelihood, skill development, grassroots sports, art & culture, with a focus on women and child development, reach out to nearly 80 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting over 3 lakh people in a year. It empowers almost 5,000 women from over 350 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 50,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 13,000 students, has planted almost 1.50 lakh trees in partnership with locals at the community level.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

