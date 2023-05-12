Vedanta reports Rs 37,225 cr revenue in Q4FY23, up 10 pc on a quarterly basis

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Vedanta on Friday reported its consolidated quarterly revenue in January-March 2023 was at Rs 37,225 crore, up 10 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

It said the revenue increased due to higher sales across businesses and improved prices of its output.

Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 3,132 crore, up 1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The mining company said it declared an interim dividend of Rs 33 per cent share in 4QFY23.

"Our commitment to operational excellence has helped us deliver record performance across our key businesses. We have delivered the highest-ever free cash flow (pre-capex) of Rs 28,068 crore, enabling us to reinvest for business growth and provide our valued shareholders with attractive dividends," said Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Vedanta

"Our progress on ESG transformation has been recognized by leading rating agencies, making it a remarkable year for us. Going ahead, we remain committed to operational excellence, shareholder value creation and transforming for good," Duggal added.

