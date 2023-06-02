PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Vegandukan.com has been awarded as the best plant-based e-commerce portal for delivering vegan and only plant-based food across India. They have been in this business since 2019 and have dedicated their platform as a single source for buying new-age milk and meat replacements which are made from plants. They are headquartered in Bangalore and have a customer base all the way from J&K to the Northeast to the Islands of India.

The winners in other categories were as follows:

For plant-based meat, respective categories winners were GoodDot, Vezlay, Evolved Foods, Blue Tribe Foods, Hello Tempayy, and under the plant-based dairy category, So Good, RAW Pressery, Plantaway, and Onegood were the awardees.

They received this award during the 2nd Plant-Based Foods Summit hosted by the Plant-based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA.org) on 25th May at Le Meridien, New Delhithe guests of honour, Maneka Gandhi, MP Lok Sabha & Dr Amar Patnaik, MP Rajya Sabha, captivated the audience with their commitment to building sustainable practices.

The event was supported by MOFPI Government of India, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Indian Chamber of Commerce, organised by Plant Based Foods Industry Association, with the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) as Principal Sponsor brought together various industry experts.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor