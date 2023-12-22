Vibrant Gujarat: Skill Development Seminar on Building Workforces for Future to take place on January 11

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : As part of The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit the Gujarat government will will conduct a seminar with a focus on skilling and its future for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, made this announcement today. This informative and interactive seminar will deliberate on "Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0" and "Developing Global Networks for Skill Development" themes at the Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Sharing insights about the conferences Anju Sharma said that the seminar will be on "Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0 with an aim to explore the impact of Industry 4.0, identify essential skills, address skill gaps, promote collaboration across sectors, and formulate strategies for nurturing a workforce prepared for the future, aligning with the evolving demands of industries in the age of technological advancements and digital transformation."

"Following this, "Developing Global Networks for Skill Development" seminar will critically examine and elucidate the multifaceted strategies and mechanisms underpinning the establishment and operation of globally interconnected networks for skill development, with a particular emphasis on the synthesis of cutting-edge technologies, innovative pedagogical methodologies, and international collaboration, thereby fostering comprehensive insights into the optimization of human capital for the 21st century workforce" she added.

The seminar "Building Workforces for Future: Development of Skills for Industry 4.0" to be conducted in the morning session is proposed to be inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in presence of other dignitaries, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment, Government of Gujarat."

Following this, a technical session will be held on Emerging Skills for Industry 4.0, Future of Work, Industry 4.0 Skill Landscape in India in presence of Gursharan Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Micron Technology; Rene Pape, Specialist, GIZ and Raimund Klein, Founder and CEO, International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT).

Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour said that a panel discussion on Navigating the Skill Landscape for Industry 4.0 will also take place featuring topics Serving Global Skill Demand of Smart Manufacturing, International Collaboration for Skill Development, Innovation in Skill Development, and Future of Tech Industry and Skill Demand. Dignitaries moderating the panel will include Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE and Ramamurthi Aiyappan, Services Director, Siemens, K Ramakrishnan, Chief Executive Skill Development Mission, L&T, and Sabyasachi Das, CEO, TATA Indian Institute of Skills.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Labour said "In the afternoon sessions, the Seminar is proposed to be inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India along with Balvantsinh Rajput, the Minister of Labour, Skill Development, and Employment for the Government of Gujarat and Vedmani Tiwari, CEO & MD of NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) and NSDC International. Their collective expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute valuable insights to the discourse on skill development, labor, and education initiatives."

She shared, following this a Panel Discussion will also be held discussing the Importance of Global Skill Development Networks, Technology Integration, Government Policies and Regulations along with analyzing Best Practices through Case Studies within Skill Development. The event will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including Tim Thomas, CEO of the Center for India Australia Relations; Bruce Poh, CEO of the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore (ITES); Giovanni Crisona, Chairman of Skillman.eu; Sungsup Ra, Deputy Director General and Deputy Group Chief of the Sector Group at ADB; and Oscar Medina, Chief People Officer at Coca-Cola Bottling Investments Group. This session will be moderated by Madhushree Sekher, Dean, School of Skill Education at Tata Institute of Social Science.

She further remarked that, "the seminar on skilling aims to be an insightful and engaging event, offering participants the opportunity to delve into the transformative aspects of Skill Development. It will provide a comprehensive understanding of the program's implications for holistic development, informed decision-making, and the sustainable growth of Gujarat and the country."

While concluding The Additional Chief Secretary, Labour extended a warm invitation to all concerned stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to join for this impactful session.

