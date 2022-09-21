Vidya Question Bank – Unarguably UPs Most Trusted Exam Prep Book for Millions of Board Students

Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman, Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd with Managing Director, Mr. Saurabh Jain

September 21: India, 21st September 2022: Exam preparation is often perceived as a tragic phase that drowns students, parents and teachers into a pool of anxieties and pushes the students to flip through piles of different books, guides, notes etc. Acknowledging this problem back in the 1990s, from the premise of his Publishing Estate and with the able support from Top Academicians, Veteran Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Shri Surendra Kumar Jain launched a revolutionary Exam Prep Book – Vidya Question Bank (BBQ).

Vidya question bank was one of the first newly-born products of Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt, Ltd (VPML) in the 1990s, that received great appreciation at a very early stage in the market and became a toppers’ first choice and teachers’ recommended product. To ensure that VQB gets adoption by Students without financial constraints, Mr. Jain ensured that VQB gets published and produced keeping affordability in view.

Under the leadership of Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, VPML launched several unconventional marketing campaigns and outreach programs to ensure that VQB reaches every intended beneficiary, i.e. Students. Apart from marketing VQB aggressively, VPML didn’t miss to make sure that VQB developed as a series of Student-friendly Exam Prep books with zero compromises on quality content research and development. As envisioned by Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, VQB must guarantee students’ success.

Designed and Produced to meet all the exam-cracking needs, Vidya Question Bank (VQB) Books’ Series has been aligned with the UP Board syllabus and latest exam patterns. With its Compendious Content, VQB aims to help Students develop a deeper understanding of each and every subject with chapter-wise and topic-wise practice papers, MCQs, subjective questions, and previous years’ question papers to have a good grasp on terminologies, keywords, exam-expected questionnaires etc. derived from VPML’s Research Outcomes & In-house Content Recipe. Today, Vidya Question Bank is available for UP board classes from 9th to 12th in Hindi and English, making it suitable for both Hindi-medium and English-medium students at large.

In the last few years, as tech-based Learning buzzed the ecosystem, adapting to the evolving needs of the Students Community, VPML has taken several progressive steps towards adopting Technology Tools and in-house production of High-Quality Digital Content. For the students of UP Board, with the help of Top Educators, the Company developed a series of HQ Video Lectures that Students can freely access just by scanning a QR code on VQB Books.

In a conversation with a UP board topper, he enunciated, “VQB is a must-have capsule to make the preparation easier and quicker. It has helped me more in the last-minute revision. I remember my coaching teacher recommended this book and asked me to read and digest every chapter-wise question. That is what I did, and I succeeded. ”

Vidya Question Bank Scaling into Other Categories

Confident with the success of VQB for UP Board Students and trying to replicate a similar impact, VPML made a move into several other categories, i.e. Polytechnic, B.Ed, and ITI courses. With its VQB’s impact spreading its wings wider and wider, today, VPML produces authentic, well-researched study materials for more than 10 million students to promote inclusive Learning. During the unprecedented times of the pandemic, VPML remained a quintessential academic book publisher by distributing more than 30 million copies of Vidya Question Bank and leading as a debutant but dominant player in the online education space too while introducing a blended learning solution offering recorded lectures, and live virtual classes.

Books are the most natural form of Learning, and Technology Integration can bring new value to the same. With this belief, VPML today ensures that all its Catalog Books, including VQB, are Tech integrated with its Online/Digital Platforms at Youtube, Telegram and indigenous Tech Apps – eVidya & Learn Forward.

Shri Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman of VPML and the brain behind Vidya Question Bank, says, “Many children are deprived of the basic right to education. I believe introducing the Vidya question bank during the least competitive era in the most affordable way was the right decision that helped many students to fulfil their dream. As an enterprise, while welcoming advancements, innovation, and progressive evolution, we try never to deviate from the guiding principles laid down by our philanthropic Founder, Shri Sukhbir Singh Jain Ji, who would emphasize deeply “Business with Purpose”.

Click the link to check Vidya Question Bank Books at VPML Official

Website https://bit.ly/3xfFou5 and Flipkart Book Store https://bit.ly/3eGxQdt

