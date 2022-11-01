Vigilance Awareness Week inaugurated at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 (VAW-2022) was inaugurated in BPCL with a function held in the Corporate Office today by Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, in presence of Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, IES, Chief Vigilance Officer, BPCL; Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta, Director (Finance) & Director (HR); Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing); Sanjay Khanna Director (Refineries); S. Srikanth, Chief General Manager (Vigilance) and other senior officials of BPCL.

On this occasion, Integrity Pledge was also taken by BPCL officials present and by other employees located at various locations in and around Mumbai through a live webcast.

Meenaxi Rawat, CVO, BPCL, in her inaugural address, urged everyone to invest in 'Preventive Vigilance' which aims at reducing the occurrence of a lapse, rather than punitive vigilance and shared that Preventive Vigilance takes a central role in BPCL.

She felt proud stating that BPCL has a long tradition of following ethical practices and good governance and have used technology to bring transparency in their operations, across the nationwide network.

On this occasion, 15th edition of 'Vigilance Plus' a quarterly newsletter by vigilance team which shares case studies, articles related with good practices and governance are shared with the employees.

Subsequently, a skit was also played by Nrityanjali Theater Group, highlighting our values, which was liked by everyone present.

Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 31st October 2022 to 6th November 2022 with the theme of "Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation". A host of activities have been planned in the company, during the week to spread awareness and promote good governance amongst employees.

