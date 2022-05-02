Vihaan Shah in collaboration with Adarsh Insulations works towards the formation of India's First Zero Consumption School

Adarsh Insulations in collaboration with Vihaan Shah - a 16 year young aspiring to see a better world, have taken up helping and serving people with different needs. With their aspire to serve the world, Vihaan and Adarsh Insulations together have extended support to humanity by helping in the formation of Model School which is India's First Zero Consumption School (Free electricity, bio gas, organic farming, 141 digital skills, Green school and many more) which would help and serve the unprivileged ones. Also, they helped the underprivileged girls by providing them with sanitary napkins and winter jackets.

Looking at the environmental aspect, the duo also distributed Plantable Pencils that are planted into the soil for the betterment of nature. All aspects of the plantable pencil are sustainable and non- toxic - from the biodegradable seed capsule to the 100% natural clay and graphite core and PEFC/FSC- wood.

Vihaan's Grandfather (Dilipbhai Biharilal Shah) is a true inspiration for him and was a one man leader who started the legacy of giving while doing business at the of 30 and his devotion for the betterment of country gave a shade to Vihaan to work for the betterment and social cause.

Vihaan's Father Hetalkumar Shah believes Youth of our nation should indulge in social initiatives and community services which can trigger the emotions and understand the roots of the Nation and his company constantly supports Vihaan for his every social drive and campaigns.

Vihaan aims towards creating a benchmark in the society by innovating, experimenting and understanding the core values given by his grandfather and inculcating them towards the sustainable development work.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor